Lagos explosion: 3 year old girl rescued unhurt from rubbles



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Emergency officials have rescued a three-year-old girl, Favour, from the rubble at the Abule-Ado explosion site in Lagos.

Chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole while explaining on Monday how Favour was rescued said she was found amidst the rubbles during rescue operations on Sunday night.


She added that Favour’s mother sustained a head injury from the incident and her brother too was injured. Kolawole explained further that favour’s mother in her semi-coma state gestured to resue officials that Favour was her daughter.

She added that Favour’s mother on Monday morning regained her consciousness and woke up asking for her daughter. “Favour will soon be reunited with her family,” Kolawole added.

