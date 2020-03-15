Police kill three in gun duel with kidnappers

The Adamawa State Police Command has decimated a gang of suspected kidnappers, killing three and ridding three others with bullets.

The Command explained in a statement by its spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, that it was the result of superior firepower of the police in the course of a shootout with the suspects.

Nguroje said in the statement released on Monday, “The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 15/3/2020; between the hours of 10 and 11pm, the command in collaboration with hunters went after the kidnappers and killers of Alhaji Panyo Kojoli.

“The criminals who armed themselves with guns and dangerous weapons engaged our operatives in a shootout, as a result of which three of the kidnappers were gunned down while three escaped with bullet wounds.”



“The command also recovered one AK 47 assault rifle with four live ammunitions and charms from the kidnappers.”

According to the Adamawa Police Command appears to have stepped up anti-crime activities in recent times and is reaping fruits.

The Command announced towards the weekend how its men chased after a gang of highway armed robbers and killed one of the robbers.

Earlier last week, on Tuesday March 10, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Madaki, paraded 60 suspects comprising 48 young elements suspected to be members of youth criminal gang known in the state as Shilla Boys. Among the 60 also were five suspected kidnappers, four rape suspects and three armed robbery suspects.

The CP had in the course of the parade presented 11 other people who he said were kidnappers who had renounced kidnapping and had surrendered their arms

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com