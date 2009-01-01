Igbo presidency not possible – Nnamdi Kanu





Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared Igbo presidency a non feasible venture.





Kanu explained that Igbo presidency was not feasible because Biafra would be actualized in his life-time.





Speaking during his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra, yesterday, the IPOB leader stated that those asking for Igbo presidency are wasting their time.





According to Kanu, the Southeast was not interested in Igbo presidency.

“Those asking for Igbo presidency are wasting their time. We don’t need your presidency, what we need is Biafra,” he said.





Kanu also doubted the ability of Southeast Governors to form a regional security outfit.





He stressed that they would not be able to set up such an outfit without IPOB.





“We are the largest movement in the world. The governors from South East cannot form the security outfit without IPBO. We are just keeping quiet to see if they can form it without IPOB and we know they cannot,” he said.





This is coming at a time when the President-General of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, said that the Southeast was not prepared to produce a president in Nigeria.

