BREAKING: APC suspends NEC indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been suspended indefinitely.

The suspension of the NEC was one of the agreements reached during the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform known as the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) at the State House today.

More details later.

