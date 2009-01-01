Home | News | General | BREAKING: APC suspends NEC indefinitely
Igbo presidency not possible – Nnamdi Kanu
Buhari, APC governors in crucial meeting in Abuja

BREAKING: APC suspends NEC indefinitely



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been suspended indefinitely.

The suspension of the NEC was one of the agreements reached during the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform known as the Progressive Governors’Forum (PGF) at the State House today.

More details later.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155