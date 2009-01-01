Buhari, APC governors in crucial meeting in Abuja
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja.
The meeting reportedly began around 3.00pm.
The agenda of the meeting was not known.
Of the twenty members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), which is the platform on which APC governors converge, 16 were cited intending the meeting.
Those seen entering the President’s office included: Bornu, Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Kebbi, Jigawa, Osun, Imo, Gombe, Niger, Kastsina, Plateau, Ondo, Kano, Kwara, Nassarawa governors.
Those yet to arrive were: Kaduna, Ekiti, Yobe and Kogi governors, the Nation reports.
