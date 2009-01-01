Ganduje asked if I would accept Sanusi after he was dethroned -Nasarawa gov





Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has disclosed that he was informed of Ganduje plans to banish dethroned Emir Sanusi to his state





Sule disclosed that Ganduje sought his approval for Sanusi to be banished to Nasarawa State.





Recall that the Ganduje-led Kano State Government dethroned and banished Sanusi to Awe area of Nasarawa State.





But a Federal High Court in Abuja last week Friday ordered the former Emirs release after he was visited by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.





However, Governor Abdullahi Sule while addressing journalists in Lagos State yesterday explained that Sanusi was banished to Nasarawa State because the state was a border state between the North and Southern part of the country.





Sule said: “Immediately he was dethroned, the governor of Kano called me and said, we have just dethroned the Emir and we are thinking about relocating him to Nasarawa; If you will accept him. I said I will be more than happy to accept him.





“The message was all over the social media that Emir Sanusi II was dethroned.”





“I did not check because I was busy, but when the Kano Governor called, my aid brought the phone to me in a meeting. So as a senior governor and a second-term governor, and someone I respect, I stepped aside to answer his call.”





“The whole world knows they were having problems, but I did not know it will lead to this. When he told me the emir has been dethroned, I never said a word about it; whether it is good or bad or why. How can I say I will not accept Sanusi Lamido II, never.





“This is a global citizen, highly respected person. When I was the Managing Director of Dangote group, he was the Group Managing Director of First Bank.





“We operated as colleagues at the corporate level. When I became the Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote, he was the CBN Governor. By the time I became the Group Managing Director of Dangote, he had become an Emir. So at all levels, we have cooperated.”

