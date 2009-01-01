Home | News | General | Chelsea join Barcelona in tough race to sign Inter striker also wanted by Man United

- Lautaro Martinez has become target a for Chelsea and Barcelona

- Chelsea want him to provide competition for Tammy Abraham

- Barcelona on the other hand want Martinez as replacement for Suarez

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly joined Spanish champions Barcelona in serious race to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez when the season comes to an end.

Inter Milan are reported to have slapped massive sum of £100m on the 22-year-old striker who is also said to be a target for Manchester City.

But as it stands, Barcelona are the side who are reported to be leading the race to get the signature of Lautaro Martinez before Chelsea joined in efforts to beat the Catalans.

According to the report on UK Sun, Barcelona see the asking price of Inter Milan on Martinez as too high and they have however offered Arturo Vidal in player and cash offer.

The Catalans are preparing to sign a long term replacement for Luis Suarez who is approaching the final of his career at Barcelona.

He is currently injured and the Spanish giants have been using France international Antoine Griezmann as lone striker.

Chelsea on the other hand have been finding it difficult ever since Tammy Abraham got injured with Olivier Giroud not producing convincing performance for the Blues.

Frank Lampard and his wards are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League standings with 48 points after 29 games before the League was suspended because of coronavirus.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lautaro Martinez is now on the verge of making a move to Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona after the Catalans reportedly agreed deal to sign the Inter Milan striker this summer.

According to the report on UK Sun, Barcelona have offered £16 million-a-year deal for him to lure the Argentine football star to Nou Camp when the season comes to an end.

Barcelona are currently looking for another striker who is capable of replacing Luis Suarez who is approaching the end of his career at the Nou Camp.

Suarez is currently injured now leaving Barcelona to turn their attention to only France international Antoine Griezmann this term.

The term has been a superb one for Lautaro Martinez who has netted 16 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season.

Report added that Barcelona are ready to be paying the player the same amount Antoine Griezmann is collecting at the Nou Camp.

