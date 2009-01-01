Home | News | General | Chelsea name the 3 superstars they will sell at the end of this season

- Olivier Giroud will most likely quit Stamford Bridge at the end of this season

- Pedro and Willian have also been told they are not needed anymore at the club

- Chelsea boss Lampard wants to work with more younger players as he continues to build a new team

Chelsea have reportedly concluded plans to ditch the trio of Olivier Giroud, Willian, and Pedro at the end of the ongoing season.

The Blues manager Frank Lampard has shown that the senior players are not part of his future plans after failing to give them a contract extension.

SunSport reports that the three players can sign a pre-agreement with other clubs as their deals with the London club expires in June.

This also means that the Stamford Bridge outfit will allow their players to leave for free once this term wraps up.

The trio played a key role in their back-to-back victories over Liverpool (2-0) in the FA Cup and Everton (4-0) in the Premier League earlier this month.

According to SunSport, the Blues have a policy that mandates them to give players in their 30s just one-year extension.

And this is the reason they are yet to reach an agreement with the Brazilian who was linked with Barcelona about a year ago.

Though Chelsea are ready to give Willian an extra one year the winger isn't okay with the proposal if he must remain at the club.

Meanwhile, Giroud has been linked with a move to join Inter Milan but the deal failed to pull through during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman is wanted by former Blues manager Antonio Conte at the Italian League club in a bid to help Inter win the title.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ex-Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has revealed that shame made him buy Willy Caballero a Range Rover while at the club.

The 32-year-old Spaniard who currently plays for French League side AS Monaco spent five years at Stamford Bridge - winning two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and one EFL Cup titles.

Fabregas admitted that he lost a bet to ex-teammate Willy Caballero after the Argentine stopped his penalty from going into the post after training.

