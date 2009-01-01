Home | News | General | 2020 UTME: JAMB announces first-day results

- The results for the first day 2020 UTME has been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

- Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of media and information, revealed this on Monday, March 16, in Lagos

- About 312,000 candidates sat for the exam that was held on Saturday, March 14

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the first set of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of 312,000 candidates that sat for the examination on Saturday, March 14.

According to The Nation, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of media and information, on Monday, March 16, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He urged all candidates to check their profiles for the results.

According to Benjamin, the exam board expressed optimism that the exercise will be hitch-free, as it has worked assiduously to ensure that this year’s examination process will be one of the best ever conducted in recent times.

He said: “I want to say that the Board is happy with the conduct of the examination on its first day, Saturday, March 14. This is not to say that we did not register one or two technical hitches. There is no way anyone can embark on such massive exercise without a few hitches.

JAMB releases results for 312,000 candidates on Monday, March 16

“However, the good thing is that, as soon as our attention is drawn to such hitches, we tackle them immediately. So, the Board is fully on ground to take on these hitches as they come, but in all, I must tell you, that we are happy with the conduct of the examination so far.’’

Legit.ng previously reported that another record has been set by JAMB less than one month of announcing the sale of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) forms.

The examination body made the sum of N2,272,681,643 in one week of selling forms to admission seekers in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

In a related development, not less than 700,000 candidates registered for the 2020 UTME. It was reported that the disclosure was made by the national spokesman of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, January 26.

He said that JAMB has blacklisted about 41 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres following allegations of fraud and deficiency on the part of technicians.

