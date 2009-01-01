Home | News | General | Top Nigerian footballer builds new mansion for her mother, plans to get married (photo)

- Francisca Ordega has built a new house for her mother

- The 26-year-old also confirmed her plans to get married soon

- Ordega was among the Super Falcons who played at the 2019 World Cup

Nigerian female football star Francisca Ordega has taken to social media to share awesome photo of the new house she built for her lovely mother.

The 26-year-old Super Falcons star who currently plays for Chinese Super League side Shenhua Shaghai stated with a caption on the photo that she loves her mother so much.

She enjoined her mum to enjoy the new house stressing that she can now marry in peace which is an indication that Ordega is planning to settle down with her sweetheart.

However, Ordega did not reveal the location of the building while posting the photo on social media, but it can be seen that the house is a nice one.

The house is nicely fenced with good paints and Francisca's father was also seen sitting inside the house happy while looking around.

Ordega began her football career back home in Nigeria with Bayelsa Queens in 2008 from where she moved to Rivers Angel in 2011.

She only played for a year at the Port Harcourt based side before she moved to Russia in 2012, but she could not stay long at WFC Rossiyanka and left in November of that same year.

On the international scene, Ordega has represented Nigeria at the Under 17 level where she played at the 2010 World Cup and she also played for the Under 20 before entering the Super Falcons.

In 2018, Ordega scored two goals for Nigeria at the African Women Cup of Nations in Ghana where Super Falcons emerged champions.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Francisca Ordega's parents are benefiting from what they have sown in their beloved daughter who happens to be one of Nigeria's most successful female footballers.

The Super Falcons winger gifted her father a Toyota Corolla as Christmas present and all her father could do was to dance and celebrate.

Ordega filmed the celebration herself as members of her family danced and rejoiced with her father.

Shanghai Shenhua star was part of the Nigerian national team that played at the World Cup in France but were knocked out in the round of 16 by Germany.

The former Atletico Madrid attacker won four AFCON women's tournament with Nigeria including the 2010, 2014, 2016 and 20818 editions respectively.

She was also nominated for the African Women's player of the Year for 2018 after her impressive performance at the AFCON 2018 tournament in Ghana.

