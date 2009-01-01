Home | News | General | Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich reveals club he wanted buy before Chelsea

- Roman Abramovich initially wanted top purchase Premier League giants Arsenal

- But his team of experts ignorantly led him off as he settled for Chelsea which cost him just £140million

- The Blues have now won five Premier League trophies, FA Cup, Europa League and the Champions League

Roman Abramovich wanted to but Arsenal instead of Chelsea 16 years ago after some ignorant Swiss bankers mistakenly warned the Russian billionaire off, cited on The Sun.

After Abramovich's purchase of the Stamford Bridge outfit, he made several attempts to sign Gunners main man Thierry Henry but his attempt were futile.

In a new book written by two Wall Street journalists, The Club, there were revelations of Abramovic's activities.

The Russian oligarch spoke with length executives of top Premier League clubs and hired experts from Swiss bank to examine the economic value of top English sides.

It is understood that the experts claimed that Arsenal was not for sale and Abramovic opted to buy Chelsea for £140million.

Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

The Blues under their billionaire owner has won five Premier League titles, FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Excerpts in the book claimed Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein would have been open to Abramovich buying the club.

Reports also claim Tottenham was also in Abramovich's plan but while his Mercedes moved heavily along the Tottenham High Road, he looked out and said in Russian, ‘This is worse than Omsk’ — the grim Siberian outpost where he had a refinery.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mike Tyson once called Floyd Mayweather a joker after he said he was better than the great Muhammad Ali, cited on Sport Bible.

The Money Man once claimed he was the greatest fighter that graced the sport, rating himself higher than the likes of Ali and Tyson.

Former Chelsea star Mikel makes big statement on his return to the club

But Tyson has hit back at Mayweather in a brutal manner claiming he was delusional with his comparisons with Ali.

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had a skinny figure when he joined Man United from Sporting Lisbon and former teammate Wayne Rooney has revealed how he helped him add up weight, cited on The Sun.

Rooney explained that Ronaldo was desperate to put on weight as a teenager in other to impress coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...