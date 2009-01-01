Home | News | General | Pastor Adeboye releases new message on coronavirus (watch video)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, revered Nigerian clergyman and head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has sent a message to believers concerning the spreading coronavirus.

Adeboye passed his message reassuring those who care to listen through a video posted on his official Instagram page.

According to the respected clergyman, the virus now ravaging some countries and spreading to others will not come near those who believe in God.

He quoted a portion of the Bible, the holy book of the Christians, declaring that "those that dwell in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty."

He said even though the world is challenged by the virus, it was the set time for God to show clearly the difference between those who serve Him with their entire hearts and those who do not.

“It shall be well with you. You will enjoy peace. You will have good health. The Great promoter will promote you," the clergyman blessed.

He also used the opportunity to advise his followers on personal hygiene.

"I want to assure you that so far you are in the secret place of the Most High, no virus can come near your dwelling.

"Remember being able to abide under his shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness.

The basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean and adhering to basic hygienic measures are next to Godliness. God bless you," he said.

Legit.ng had reported that a popular pastor, Paul Enenche, declared that coronavirus has no place in Nigeria because it will be boiled by the power of God just like Ebola was descended upon.

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre described the virus as something coming from the devil.

Declaring a prayer session on Sunday, March 15, Enenche said the virus cannot find success in Nigeria as it would be dealt with the way God helped to end Ebola virus before it can spread.

Meanwhile, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the defence and war veterans minister in Zimbabwe, believes that coronavirus is God's wrath on President Donald Trump of the United States and other western nations for their sanctions on the African country.

