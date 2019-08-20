Home | News | General | Breaking: Notorious kidnap suspect Wadume arraigned for terrorism, murder

- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arraigned suspected kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu also known as Wadume

- The notorious kidnapper was arraigned along with 18 other people at the Federal High Court

- Wadume was earlier slammed with a 16 counts charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, among other offences

Notorious kidnap suspect, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume was on Monday, March 16, arraigned for terrorism, murder, kidnapping, and possession of illegal arms by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Channels TV, Wadume alongside 18 others were arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Nyanko.

The notorious kidnap kingpin alongside his co-defendants arrived at the court amidst tight security by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Notorious Taraba kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian police charged the suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin with a 16 counts charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running.

Also charged alongside the kidnap kingpin was Captain Tijjani Balarabe who allegedly enabled Wadume escape when the policemen arrested him.

In a related development, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state said that Wadume made a grievous mistake by taking criminal refuge in the state.

The governor made the statement while speaking with journalists in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, on Sunday, September 1, The Guardian reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he said the security mechanism put in place could not allow kidnappers to operate in Kano state.

Similarly, Wadume was rearrested by operatives of the Nigeria police. The disclosure was made on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, by the police spokesperson Frank Mba, who said Wadume was rearrested in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano state in the late hours of Monday, August 19, 2019.

The suspected kidnap kingpin was first arrested, he was being driven to Jalingo by the police team when soldiers opened fire on them along Ibi-Wukari road, killing three police officers and a civilian.

