Sad day as young Spanish football coach dies after contracting coronavirus (photo)

- Francisco Garcia has been killed by coronavirus

- The 21-year-old was working as a coach before he died

- Garcia is now one of world's youngest victim of the virus

Entire football fraternities have been thrown into mourning and serious confusion following the death of Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia who died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is said to have been working with Portada Alta which is a club in Malaga since three years ago before he died untimely.

According to the report on UK Sun, Garcia was first diagnosed of leukemia and was rushed to the hospital before the symptoms of coronavirus came.

He is now the first youngest victim of the deadly coronavirus which has been troubling the planet earth since December 2019.

Doctors are said to have tried all they could to save his life, but all efforts were futile.

Since the outbreak of the disease, almost 300 people are reported to have died in Spain with many still battling for survival in the hospital.

The sad situation also forced football authorities to suspend all games in Spain until next month due to the fear of coronavirus.

Premier League games have also been postponed till next month because of this deadly virus and there are even talks that the season may have ended.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both been tested positive to the coronavirus and they have been quarantined.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giants Chelsea were hit with a severe blow after they confirmed that their forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 19-year-old promising winger is now the first Premier League player to be confirmed to have coronavirus which has been an headache for all humans in the world.

Chelsea announced that all their squad and coaching crew have gone into isolation following the heartbreaking news of Callum being tested positive to the virus.

In a statement made available by Chelsea, the Blues explained that Hudson-Odoi showed cold symptom on Monday and had to be taken away from the squad.

He was however tested on Thursday morning before the result came out in the night that Callum Hudson-Odoi is now a carrier of the epidemic.

Before the start of the ongoing Premier League season, there were reports that Callum was wanted by Bayern Munich, but Frank Lampard convinced him to stay.

Chelsea will be facing Aston Villa in their next Premier League game with the English topflight body confirming that the encounter and others will go on.

