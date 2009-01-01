Home | News | General | Despite warning to self-isolate, Chelsea star engages in 1 daring act amid coronavirus fears (photo)

- Mason Mount has ignored the orders to self-isolate

- His Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive for coronavirus

- Mount was seen engaging in a 5-a-side game with his friend Rice on Sunday

Mason Mount was seen playing football with his ‘best mate’ Declan Rice despite orders that all Chelsea players should self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Mirror reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder has ignored advise to stay at home even as government orders anyone who has come in contact with an infected person to stay at home.

All players of the Stamford Bridge side were sent home from training when it was confirmed that Hudson-Odoi was carrying the virus.

However on Sunday, Mount was seen engaging in a 5-a-side game with his friend Rice at the Trent Park Football Centre near Barnet.

It was gathered that the club management have reminded Mason Mount of his responsibilities after being pictured having a kick-about despite being told to self-isolate.

Chelsea announced that all their squad and coaching crew have gone into isolation following the heartbreaking news of Callum being tested positive to the virus.

In a statement made available by Chelsea, the Blues explained that Hudson-Odoi showed cold symptom on Monday and had to be taken away from the squad.

He was however tested on Thursday morning before the result came out in the night that Callum Hudson-Odoi is now a carrier of the epidemic.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool could be denied their first league in title in 30 years if 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs vote to void the 2019-2020 season which has been suspended till April 4.

Premier League chiefs ordered the suspension of the league due to the continued spread of the coronavirus which has now killed 35 people in the UK.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus including Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with over 1300 people infected in the country.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the entire football fraternities have been thrown into mourning and serious confusion following the death of Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia who died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is said to have been working with Portada Alta which is a club in Malaga since three years ago before he died untimely.

According to the report on UK Sun, Garcia was first diagnosed of leukemia and was rushed to the hospital before the symptoms of coronavirus came.

He is now the first youngest victim of the deadly coronavirus which has been troubling the planet earth since December 2019.

