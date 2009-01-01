Home | News | General | Rooney reveals how he helped skinny Ronaldo become world best at Man United

- Cristiano Ronaldo joined Man United as a skinny player who needed to add weight to impress Sir Alex Ferguson

- Wayne Rooney recalled that he took the Portuguese out to McDonaldo's to have a snack before a match

- Both stars went on to win three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo had a skinny figure when he joined Man United from Sporting Lisbon and former teammate Wayne Rooney has revealed how he helped him add up weight, cited on The Sun.

Rooney explained that Ronaldo was desperate to put on weight as a teenager in other to impress coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former England captain told The Times: "With Cristiano, when I first got to United we used to go to games and training together.

"I remember the night before a game stopping off at McDonald’s because he wanted a Big Mac.

Ighalo makes big decision on becoming Nigeria’s president after Man Utd fan tells him to replace Buhari

"He was trying to put weight on because he was so thin.

"I was driving the car, having to go through the drive-through to get him a Big Mac!”

Rooney and Ronaldo famously clashed at the 2006 World Cup where he was sent off in England's quarter-final defeat to Portugal.

But the pair made up after the competition and both went on to win threePremier League titles and a Champions League before Ronaldo left for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, has refuted claims it has been converted into a makeshift hospital for patients battling coronavirus.

It was rumoured on Sunday, March 15, the Pestana CR7 hotel was transformed into an infirmary for people ailing from the epidemic.

The Sun reports Portugal is already dealing with over 150 cases of the virus but is yet to record any fatality.

How Man United's dressing room has reacted to Ighalo since arriving club in January

Legit.ng also reported that Eberechi Eze has been continued to be linked with a move to Tottenham and the Premier League side have renewed interest in the Queens Park Rangers star, cited on The Sun.

The 21-year-old Nigerian-born England star was in dazzling form in their 3-1 win at Preston last Saturday.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are also the two other English top-flight clubs on the tail of the attacking midfielder but it is understood QPR want to trade him for a fee around £20million.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...