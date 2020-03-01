Home | News | General | Just in: Gov Fayemi signs Amotekun bill into law

Kayode Fayemi

…Says Ekiti no longer safe for criminals

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has signed the Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill codenamed Amotekun Corps into law, with a warning that the state has become a danger zone for criminals.

At the well attended event, the Governor said the resilience of Ekiti kete and Yoruba race brought the security outfit to full operation , describing Amotekun corps initiative as novel since the advent of democracy in 1999.

Dignitaries at the ceremony were traditional rulers, members of Vigilance Group of Nigeria, hunters and Oodua People’s Congress.

Speaking at the signing of the passed bill into law in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, Fayemi said the assent will give legal backing to the operation of Amotekun in Ekiti, warning criminals to steer clear of Ekiti, boasting that “Amotekun Corps will get you wherever you hide”.

“Since the advent of democracy in 1999, this is the first time when Yoruba people will speak with one voice without political or religious considerations”, he said.

Speaking about the event leading to the formation of the corps, Fayemi said: “As a responsible and responsive government, it is our belief that security is significant and we won’t toy with security of lives and property.

“The current challenges of proliferation of small arms, rutial killings, banditry, youth restiveness , cattle rustling , insurgency and terrorism are daunting .

“In tackling some of these menaces, which surfaced in the southwest region, the governors in the zone officially launched Western Nigeria Security Network in Ibadan on Jan 20, 2020 at and the bill that will form the legal framework was passed by the State House of Assembly .

“Let me clarify that Amotekun will help the police to arrest, gather intelligence and information , arrest and prosecution of criminals , tackle illegal mining, land trespass, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, trespass into farmlands, cultism, highway robbery, among others.

“Amotekun is not a substitute to the existing security networks , but a complement to it. It is not for Ekiti people alone, but for everbody. As long as you are resident in Ekiti, you enjoy the right to be protected , so it is not for the indigenes alone.

“Crime fighting is a collective responsibility. Those perpetrating crimes are living among us and let us be vigilant and help the Amotekun Corps fish out criminals in our midst”, he said.

Fayemi promised that the handlers of Amotekun will be thorough with the issues of recruitment , training and deployment of the operatives , for efficiency and effectiveness of the network.

“The issues of recruitment, training and deployment will be carefully considered. All the operatives will work in areas where they understand better”.

Vanguard

