Home | News | General | Pregnant Mum Of Two Killed After Her Cooking Gas Exploded In Abuja (Graphic Photos)
Oshiomhole Spotted ‘Humbly’ Seated Inside Court Of Appeal To Hear His Case Today (Photos)
Tiwa Savage Reacts After She Was Accused Of Being A Lesbian

Pregnant Mum Of Two Killed After Her Cooking Gas Exploded In Abuja (Graphic Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A mother has died a painful death in Abuja after her cooking gas exploded leaving her severely burned.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Evelyn Chinwendu Ejike (nee Ogechukwu Osita) who died after her cooking gas exploded in her house in Abuja last week.

alt

It was alleged that the pregnant woman’s phone could have triggered the explosion while cooking.

The woman suffered 90 per cent burns on her body and died at the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

A friend, Ujunwa took to Facebook and wrote:

“I still can’t believe you are no more. Rip ogechukwu osita”

See more posts below:

alt
alt
alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155