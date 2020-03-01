Home | News | General | Divorce Rumour: Toolz Oniru Removes Husband’s Name From Instagram
Tiwa Savage Reacts After She Was Accused Of Being A Lesbian
The Deadly Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Networks – Keri Hilson

Divorce Rumour: Toolz Oniru Removes Husband's Name From Instagram



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

There seems to be trouble in paradise as OAP Toolz removes her husband’s name on Twitter and shares a cryptic post.

Popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru has removed her husband’s name from her Instagram page.

alt

Toolz Oniru has got social media users talking after she removed her husband’s surname from her Twitter bio.

The OAP used to have her husband, Tunde Demuren’s name as part of her name on the social media platform but has changed her name on Instagram from “Toolz Oniru-Demuren” to just “TOOLZ”.

alt

But a recent check on the page revealed that she has yanked that off the page and her fans have begun to ask questions on whether their marriage is still intact.

This is coming just few months after Toolz and her husband celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding in Dubai, and welcomed their only child in the year 2018 in the United Kingdom.

She also shared a cryptic post that reads: “Those who fly solo have the strongest

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

