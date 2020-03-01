Home | News | General | Divorce Rumour: Toolz Oniru Removes Husband’s Name From Instagram

There seems to be trouble in paradise as OAP Toolz removes her husband’s name on Twitter and shares a cryptic post.

Popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru has removed her husband’s name from her Instagram page.

Toolz Oniru has got social media users talking after she removed her husband’s surname from her Twitter bio.

The OAP used to have her husband, Tunde Demuren’s name as part of her name on the social media platform but has changed her name on Instagram from “Toolz Oniru-Demuren” to just “TOOLZ”.



But a recent check on the page revealed that she has yanked that off the page and her fans have begun to ask questions on whether their marriage is still intact.

This is coming just few months after Toolz and her husband celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding in Dubai, and welcomed their only child in the year 2018 in the United Kingdom.

She also shared a cryptic post that reads: “Those who fly solo have the strongest

