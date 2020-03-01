Home | News | General | The Deadly Coronavirus Is Caused By 5G Networks – Keri Hilson

According to Singer, Keri Hilson, the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus is caused by 5G networks.

American singer and songwriter Keri Hilson has shared her opinion on the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) which she says could have been caused by the 5G networks.

The 37-year-old Keri flooded Twitter with tweets connecting the dots. She’s adamant that her study is correct on Coronavirus.

She went further to state that the reason why the disease is not prevalent in Africa is because the region is not a 5G networks region.

She said:

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!

“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do with melanin (for those theories),” Keri tweeted on Monday.

“And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus,” the singer continued.

Keri says she concluded in her studies that Coronavirus is definitely equal to 5G.

