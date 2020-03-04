BREAKING: Oshiomhole: APC national leadership calls emergency meeting
A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement Monday night, said the meeting will hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by 12 noon.
“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting”, it said.
A Court of Appeal, earlier in the day, stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from further acting in that capacity.
Justice Abubakar Datti Yshaya led panel of the granted the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued by the lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).
Yahaya restrained the respondents from further taking any further steps in relation to the March 4, 2020 order by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the FCT.
“We employ political parties to try to resolve their differences amicably without having to unnecessarily bother the court”, he ruled.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari after a parley with APC Governors, directed the suspension of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier slated to hold tomorrow.
