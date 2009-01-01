NSF: Schools in Edo to go on 10-day break
- 4 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Edo Governnent has directed all public and private schools in the state to proceed on a 10-day break ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) being hosted by the state.
In a statement signed by Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, the schools were expected to commence their holidays on March 23 and resume on April 1.
Ijegbai however said the second term vacation would be from April 9, while the schools would resume for the third academic term on Monday, April 27.
He said that the break was to enable students, teachers and parents to be among spectators during the festival.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles