NSF: Schools in Edo to go on 10-day break

Edo Governnent has directed all public and private schools in the state to proceed on a 10-day break ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF) being hosted by the state.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, the schools were expected to commence their holidays on March 23  and resume on April 1.

Ijegbai however said the second term vacation would be from April 9, while the schools would resume for the third academic term on Monday, April 27.

He said that the break was to enable students, teachers and parents to be among spectators during the festival.

