Coronavirus: Finland declares state of emergency

Finland, on Monday, declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including closing schools and banning visits to nursing homes and institutions, the government said.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin says the 19-point programme to be formally approved on Tuesday will also allow immediate closure of the borders if necessary, with exceptions for Finnish residents returning to home and for goods and medicine.

The closure of schools and universities would take effect from Wednesday, and would be in force until April 13.

Public gatherings would be limited to at most 10 people, while cultural institutions, sports and youth centres would also be closed.

