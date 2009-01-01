Home | News | General | How new sensation Bruno Fernandes is inspiring Man United star in the dressing room

- Bruno Fernandes has made a huge impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad since his arrival

- Reports claim that the Portuguese midfielder has become Scott McTominay's mentor on the training ground

- Fernandes has scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils

Bruno Fernandes has made an instant the impact in Man United squad since his January move from Sporting Lisbon, cited on Daily Star.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a major influence on and off the field and Scottish star Scott McTominay is already benefitting from Fernandes.

According to Bleacher Report, the 25-year-old has been giving out advice to McTominay on United's training pitch in Carrington.

It is understood that the £48million signing from Lisbon speaks English very well which has been of good to McTominay.

Reports also claim that Fernandes has already made his friendship with compatriot and Wolves midfielder Diogo Jota.

How Man United's dressing room has reacted to Ighalo since arriving club in January

And it has been suggested that the duo live near each other in Cheshire and Dalot usually makes lunch for Fernandes.

But Fernandes has revealed that claims about his closeness with Jota is not true.

“He drives me to training - I appreciate it Diogo,” he joked to Sky Sports.

“And Diogo wants company, I come with him to breakfast, the gym or something else.

“No this is not true [about the packed lunch], it’s impossible that Diogo would give me a packed lunch.”

