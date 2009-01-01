Home | News | General | Actor Ebisan calls out LASUTH for not having oxygen tank and chasing his aunt away

- Nigerian actor Ebilo Ebisan has cried out over his aunt’s failing health at a Lagos hospital

- The actor explained that his aunt could not be treated because the hospital does not have an oxygen tank

- Ebisan also noted that the staff of the hospital vowed not to treat his aunt after he complained

Talented Nollywood actor Ebilo Ebisan has called out the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos state. The actor accused the hospital of incompetence and negligence.

The actor shared a post on his Instagram story to call out the hospital. He claimed that the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) did not have the equipment to treat his aunt.

According to him, the staff said they were unable to treat her because the hospital does not have an oxygen tank.

He said when he complained about their lack of care of patients. Some of the staff vowed not to treat his aunt.

The actor tagged the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and narrated his story. He said his aunt was dying gradually without any care from the professionals.

The talented actor also shared videos of himself complaining about the issue on his Instagram story. He called on the Lagos state government to help his aunt.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified simply as @Schqiamking on his Twitter handle took to the platform to narrate how his friend died. The man claimed that his friend's death was caused by the lack of judgment of hospital staff.

The man revealed that his friend was a student at the University of Ilorin (Unilorin). He narrated that his friend was rushed to the hospital after something happened to him. According to @Schqiamking, the trouble began after they discovered that Unilorin did not have oxygen and they were referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He said on their way to the hospital first aid was not administered because the ambulance had nothing. On getting to the hospital, @Schqiamking claimed that the staff who was supposed to attend to their friend stalled the treatment to criticise one of the students who brought him in about his ripped jean.

