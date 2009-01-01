Home | News | General | BREAKING: After Appeal Court ruling, Oshiomhole summons APC NWC meeting

The reinstated national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has summoned a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the party's national secretariat by 12 noon.

This was revealed in a terse statement by the party's national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting,’’ part of the statement read.

Recall that a Court of Appeal had stayed the execution order of a high court restraining Oshiomhole from further acting as the party's national chairman.

You can't make any major appointment before NEC meeting - Court tells APC

Oshiomhole's supporters have been celebrating the verdict of the Appeal Court which has automatically reinstated the former Edo state governor as the party's national chairman.

A video circulating on social media shows supporters of Oshiomhole celebrating the verdict in Abuja.

On Monday, March 16, Oshiomhole met with the chief of staff to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari, at the presidential villa.

The embattled APC national chairman met with Kyari at the Nigerian seat of power while President Muhammadu Buhari was away.

The APC NWC had met behind closed doors on Tuesday, March 10 without Oshiomhole and his loyalists in the committee attending.

Recently, the newly sworn-in Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, declared his support for Oshiomhole.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, March 13, in Owerri, the state capital, Governor Uzodinma said those calling for Oshiomhole’s removal will fail.

Similarly, members of the APC National Executive Committee from the south-south zone declared support for Oshiomhole on Sunday, March 15.

Breaking: Court suspends hearing on Oshiomhole's appeal challenging his suspension as APC chair

The group led by deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege met in Abuja and passed a vote of confidence on the former Edo state governor.

In a related development the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena had faulted the endorsement of Giadom by some south-south APC chieftains as the party's replacement for Oshiomhole.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, March 14, Nabena who is from Bayelsa state and a major stakeholder in the party had said he is not in agreement with the decision.

