Home | News | General | Sheikh Gumi reacts to removal of Muhammadu Sanusi, reveals secret about deposed emir

- Sheikh Abubakar Gumi suggested that monarchy institution should be abolished because it is a tool in the hand of politicians

- The Islamic cleric said Muhammadu Sanusi's removal by Kano government suggested that the system is 'archaic and overdue'

- Gumi berated the deposed emir for being hypocritical, adding that Sanusi rode in Rolls Royce when his subjects languished in abject poverty

Popular Islamic cleric, Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, has reacted to the dethronement of former Sarki Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by calling for the traditional institution to be abolished because "it is dragging us back."

Gumi, who is a leader of Nigerian Muslim Shura Assembly (NIMSA), made this known while speaking with The Sun on issues bordering on Nigerian politics, insecurity and restructuring.

The MIMSA leader stressed that monarch institution is "archaic and long overdue" because the United States which Nigeria modelled its democracy after abolished the system centuries ago.

Group to Emir Sanusi: Face your corruption charges and stop playing the ostrich

Gumi said the removal of Sanusi has nothing to do with politics but a power struggle in the north which has seen the region's elites polarised along political borders, citing the removal of former Sultan of Sokoto by former military ruler Sani Abacha as a case study.

The outspoken Islamic cleric, however, berated the former emir for being hypocritical. He said Sanusi, a former CBN governor, "was not just vocal, he is vocal in telling half the truth because he will say something and do something different."

Muhammadu Sanusi: Sheikh Gumi blast ex-emir for riding Rolls Royce while his people languish in poverty.

Source: UGC

"They should just abolish the system. It is archaic and long overdue. Look at the way Governor Nyesom Wike addressed the traditional rulers in his state.

"They are all thrash. Traditional rulership is now an appendix in the body that needs to be removed.

"(on Emir Sanusi) what I can add to him is that you couldn’t have been happy also riding a Rolls Royce when your citizens live in abject poverty. Emir Sanusi should not have been displaying opulence in the midst of his poor subjects and be making the noise he made.

Kano emirate: Let Emir Sanusi be, power is transient - Shehu Sani tells Ganduje

"You could ride a Rolls Royce, but you couldn’t pay the medical bills of your subjects. They cannot eat, some of them one meal a day and they were around him," Gumi said.

Gumi, who said restructuring has started with the activities of bandits in the north, said there is a need for a national conference where all aggrieved parties will be invited to discuss the problems of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Arewa Consultative Forum has sued for peace in Kano state amid brewing resentments trailing Emir Sanusi's dethronement.

Sanusi, a former CBN governor, fell down the pecking order with Governor Umar Ganduje-led government in Kano state and was removed on Monday.

In a reaction, ACF said all its attempts to make parties involved bury their hatchets proved abortive.

APC blasts Diri, calls him names over N2.9b car loan

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Court orders immediate release of Lamido Sanusi | Legit TV | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...