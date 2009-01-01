Home | News | General | Akwa Ibom governor signs new anti-cultism law, proscribes 65 cult groups

- The dawn of dark days for members of secret cults in Akwa Ibom has begun

- The Akwa Ibom government has taken a decisive step to curb the activities of such groups

- Governor Udom Emmanuel has signed a law to decisively with anyone found guilty

Governor Udom Emmanuel has signed into law the Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2020 in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Emmanuel endorsed the new law and stated that it takes effect immediately on Monday, March 16 after an executive council meeting in Government House Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to maintaining the state’s record in safety, security and investor-friendliness, the governor said the new law has been expanded to cover components not covered in the previous law.

He, therefore, declared the revocation of the Cultism and other violent Behavior (Prohibition) Order, 2018.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Emir Sanusi’s removal: Security beefed up in Kano state

The proscribed cult groups include Vikings, Black Axe, KKK, Buccaneers, Mafia, Luttox (Junior Black Axe), Debam, Dewell, Icelanders among others.

Governor Emmanuel further held that defaulters of the Order shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Offensive Weapon and Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Law, 2004, or any other enabling law in that regard.

Many Akwa Ibomites took to the Facebook page of the governor to commend him on the new law.

Etietop Udoh wrote: The strong action against them is good and must be enforced to the letter as a deterrent so that gradually such culture becomes extinct.

Emmanuel Dickson: When the right people are in authority, things certainly fall in place for the prosperity of the nation and the great good of the people. What a laudable step.

Oliver Okon: God Bless you, Sir. Back this act with adequate enforcement without fear or favour, Akwa Ibom will become a model for other states to come and learn.

Emir Sanusi removal: Arewa Youth groups blame Buhari, northern elders for silence

Evangelist Akaninyene Ekpenyong: A way forward to greater development of our great state my Governor. You have done so well.

Governor Emmanuel recently stated that the fight to curb insecurity and violent crimes in the country can be won if parents give their children quality time.

The governor also emphasized on the role of good parenting as the panacea of an orderly society.

“The only problem we are having in our society is poor parenting, if parents can spend time with their children the way our parents spent time with us, we will not have the kind of society we are having today. There are so many absentee parents in the name of civilization,” he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Police arrest, parade suspected female cult members, others| Legit TV

Benue attacks: Group declares war, gives herdsmen 48-hour ultimatum to relocate

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...