Chelsea fans send important message to club legend Drogba after watching an important video

- Didier Drogba will not be easily forgotten by Chelsea fans

- The Ivorian football legend played a key role in the Blues winning first-ever Champions League title in 2012

- Some of the fans are still showering praises on the Ivorian after watching a video of him and John Terry in training

Didier Drogba remains one of Chelsea's best players of all time owing to his contributions to the club's successes during his time at the club.

The Ivorian football legend won 14 major trophies during his nine-year reign at Stamford Bridge which includes one Champions League and four Premier League titles.

He spent just one season in his second stint at the club and the records he set back then are yet to be broken by any player five years and still counting.

Drogba holds the record of most goals scored by an African player in the Premier League (104) - while he also remains the non-English player with most goals for the club (164 goals).

However, Chelsea recently shared a short clip of the retired striker during one of their training session with a caption 'never in doubt Didier Drogba'.

The 42-year-old was filmed sitting down on an exercise ball with a cone on his head while his captain John Terry staying a few meters away trying to test his shot accuracy.

Immediately the Ivorian settled down, his former teammate and the present Aston Villa assistant manager hit the ball and it went straight for the target.

The former attacker then replied to the post the Blues put out saying 'Never ever hahaha' and that got some of the fans reacting.

One of Chelsea fans said: “KING DROGBA,” while another labeled them "Two kings." The third supporter added: “Please can you come back,”

One fan declared: “King Drogba... Best striker of all time.”

While others were in a nostalgic mood, clearly missing the old side that manager Frank Lampard was also a part of.

“I miss this Chelsea team,” said one supporter. Another said: “Miss you so much, guys.”

Drogba announced his retirement from active football in 2018 - drawing the curtain on his trophy-laden career span of two unforgettable decades.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mason Mount was seen playing football with his ‘best mate’ Declan Rice despite orders that all Chelsea players should self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Mirror reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder has ignored advice to stay at home even as the government orders anyone who has come in contact with an infected person to stay at home.

All players of the Stamford Bridge side were sent home from training when it was confirmed that Hudson-Odoi was carrying the virus.

