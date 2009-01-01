Home | News | General | Breaking: Kano assembly suspends 5 members for 6 months,days after Muhammadu Sanusi was removed

- Kano assembly has suspended five lawmakers over violation of House rule and gross misconduct

- The lawmakers were suspended for their involvement in a fracas that broke last week which led to snatching of the mace

- Members suspended include Garba Yau Gwarmai (Kunchi/Tsanyawa constituency) and Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa constituency

There was confusion in Kano on Monday, March 16, as the state assembly suspended five lawmakers for six months over a fracas that broke out last week which led to the disruption of the plenary process.

The suspension trailed the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the monarch of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led government.

Legit.ng recalls that during a sitting last week, a report recommending the dethronement of Sanusi II resulted in a fight between APC and PDP members in the Kano state House of Assembly.

The crisis started on Monday morning, March 9, when the deputy speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, sought the approval of the House to present a report by a committee which investigated a petition against the emir for alleged violation of culture and tradition of the state.

However, members of the PDP in the House called for the report to be delayed till Tuesday, March 10, for further investigation.

The disagreement among legislators was said to have led to a rowdy session as members of the PDP attempted to take control of the mace.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, Speaker Abdulazeez Gafasa announced the suspension of the erring members for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

Members suspended include Garba Yau Gwarmai (Kunchi/Tsanyawa constituency), Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa constituency), Isyaku Ali Danja (Gezawa constituency), Mohammed Bello (Rimingado/Tofa constituency) and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo (Kano Municipal).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Sheikh Abubakar Gumi suggested that monarchy institution should be abolished because it is a tool in the hand of politicians.

The Islamic cleric said Muhammadu Sanusi's removal by Kano government suggested that the system is 'archaic and overdue.'

Gumi berated the deposed emir for being hypocritical, adding that Sanusi rode in Rolls Royce when his subjects languished in abject poverty.

