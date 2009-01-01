Home | News | General | Breaking: Court suspends hearing on Oshiomhole's appeal challenging his suspension as APC chair

- An appeal court in Abuja has suspended a suit challenging the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC chairman

- The panel led by Justice Stephen Adah rose up minutes after beginning the hearing on Monday

- All parties involved will be communicated as a new panel will be constituted to hear the appeal suit

The crisis biting hard on APC hit the crescendo as a move by the appeal court to hear the verdict challenging the suspension of embattled chairman Adams Oshimhole was put off on Monday, March 16.

Oshiomhole and his loyalists were reported to be at the court premises since 8am on Monday to know his fate but the panel to preside on the judgement led by Justice Stephen Adah rose up minutes after beginning the hearing.

According to The Nation, the panel said another jury will be constituted to hear Oshiomole’s appeal on a day which will be communicated to the parties involved.

Legit.ng recalls that in a judgement delivered by Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday, March 4, Oshiomhole was suspended as the chairman of the ruling party.

The former Edo governor was told to cease from further calling himself the national chairman of APC pending the determination of the suit filed before the court seeking his removal.

But in another separate judgement delivered in Kano on Thursday, March 5, the Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissed the verdict which suspended Oshiomhole as party chair.

The court pronouncement, which was delivered by Justice A Lewis-Allagoa in Kanos state, directed all the parties in the suit to maintain status-quo.

Oshiomhole, who filed an appeal challenging Justice Danlami Senchi's verdict of March 4, has now said he will wait for the decision of the court and meet his lawyers on the next move.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the plot to depose Oshiomhole of his All Progressive Congress national chairmanship thickened as some ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet reportedly picked his replacement.

President Buhari's cabinet, precisely ministers from the south-south region, reportedly attended a meeting convened by Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his Abuja home on Thursday, March 12.

Ministers who attended the meeting include Rotimi Amaechi of transportation ministry, Festus Keyamo of labour ministry, Osagie Ehanire of the health ministry and the Minister of Power (state) Goody Jedy Agba.

