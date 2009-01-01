Home | News | General | APC crisis: Appeal court rules, says Oshiomhole remains national chairman

- Court of Appeal has stayed the execution of the order of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) given on March 4

- The court suspended Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC

- Delivering its judgement, also restrained the respondents from taking any further steps in relations to the March 4, order

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has stayed the execution of the March 4, order of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court restraining the national chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, from further acting in that capacity.

The Nation reports that a three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya was unanimous in granting the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued on Monday, March 16, by the lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Legit.ng gathered that in the lead ruling by Justice Yahaya, the court also restrained the respondents from taking any further steps in relation to the March 4, order by Justice Danlami Senchi of the high court of the FCT.

Justice Yahaha said: “We employ political parties to try to resolve their differences amicably without having to unnecessarily bother the court.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the crisis biting hard on APC hit the crescendo as a move by the appeal court to hear the verdict challenging Oshimhole was put off on Monday, March 16.

It was reported that Oshiomhole and his loyalists were reported to be at the court premises since 8 am on Monday, March 16, to know his fate but the panel to preside on the judgement led by Justice Stephen Adah rose up minutes after beginning the hearing.

The panel said another jury will be constituted to hear Oshiomole’s appeal on a day which will be communicated to the parties involved.

In another report, a former Ekiti state governor, Segun Oni, insisted on leaving the ruling party.

He alleged that his followers and supporters are not well treated in the scheme of things in the party.

Going further, Oni said he was not accorded his rightful position and respect as a former APC deputy national chairman. He also faulted the way and manner he was suspended from the party's leadership.

Oni said he would not be pulling out of the party until the second half of the year after he must have had consulted widely with some leaders within the APC, adding, however, that “we have taken the final decision to leave the party.

