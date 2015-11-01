Breaking: Canada closes border to all countries

By Nwafor Sunday
Three days after his wife contracted Coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, ordered the closure of all borders to foreign nationals, except U.S. citizens, advising people to stay at home to stop spread of the virus.
Disclosing this on Monday, Trudeau said, “We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.
“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens.”
Details later:
Vanguard
