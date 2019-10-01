Home | News | General | Lagos ADP governorship candidate rejoins PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party

The Lagos State Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ADP governorship candidate alongside his deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Abibat Adeosun, formally defected to the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Lagos on Monday.

He was received back into the party by the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr. Deji Doherty.

Gbadamosi joined the ADP in October 2017 after leaving the PDP where he was a governorship aspirant in 2011 and 2015 but lost the ticket to Dr Ade Dosunmu and Mr. Jimi Agbaje, respectively.

According to him, he decided to rejoin the PDP to help the party to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and improve the lots of Lagos residents.

He said: “Presently, there are problems in Lagos. In fact, we have serious problems but we shall solve them together.

“We are going to solve the problem as one house and not as a divided house.

“As the party chairman and other excos have kindly given me a free pass to re-enter the party, I am telling you right now that my job in PDP is to help the efforts to build a winning team that would knock out those people in 2023.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...