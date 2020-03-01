Oshiomhole to chair APC’s NWC meeting on Tuesday
By Omeiza Ajayi
The embattled All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is expected to preside over the National Working Committee meeting scheduled to hold Tuesday, 17 March, 20202.
The development follows the stay of the execution order of the appellate court regarding the lower court-ordered suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement on Monday said: “all members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting”.
“Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity,” he added.
