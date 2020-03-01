Home | News | General | BREAKING: APC crisis: Oshiomhole wins in court

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday stayed the execution of a Federal Capital Territory High Court ruling which suspended the National Chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The Justice Abubakar Datti Yshaya-led three-man panel of the Appeal Court unanimously granted the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued by lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Yahaya also restrained the respondents from further taking any further steps in relation to the March 4, 2020 order by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the FCT.

Justice Yahaha said, “We employ political parties to try to resolve their differences amicably without having to unnecessarily bother the court.”

