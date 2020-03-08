Home | News | General | The life and times of Max von Sydow

Featuring in more than 100 television shows and movies is no mean feat for any entertainer. The late Max von Sydow was one of the few people who achieved this significant milestone. Some of his most notable roles were in Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Shutter Island, and Awakenings. In his career, he got over 20 prize nominations, and he also bagged numerous awards.

Recently, the world lost Max von Sydow, a legendary character who mostly featured in European and American films. How old is Max von Sydow? At the time of his demise, he was 90 years old. He had been acting since 1949, meaning that he had seven decades worth of experience in the movie and television industry.

Profile summary

Name: Carl Adolf von Sydow (commonly known as Max von Sydow)

Carl Adolf von Sydow (commonly known as Max von Sydow) Date of birth: 10th of April 1929

10th of April 1929 Place of birth: Lund, Sweden

Lund, Sweden Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Date of death: 8th of March 2020

8th of March 2020 Place of death: Provence, France

Provence, France Nationality: Swedish (1929–2002) and French (2002–2020)

Swedish (1929–2002) and French (2002–2020) Religion: Agnostic

Agnostic Height: 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres/ 1.93 meters)

6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres/ 1.93 meters) Weight: 176 pounds (80 kilograms)

176 pounds (80 kilograms) Eye color: Gray

Gray Hair color: White

White Father: Carl Wilhelm von Sydow

Carl Wilhelm von Sydow Mother: Baroness Maria Margareta von Rappe

Baroness Maria Margareta von Rappe Ex-wife: Christina Inga Britta (1951-1979)

Christina Inga Britta (1951-1979) Widow: Catherine Brelet (m. 1997 until his demise)

Catherine Brelet (m. 1997 until his demise) Children: 4 (2 biological and 2 adopted)

4 (2 biological and 2 adopted) Alma mater: Lund Cathedral School, Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten)

Lund Cathedral School, Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten) Profession: Actor

Max von Sydow early life and family background

Carl Adolf von Sydow, who was commonly known as Max von Sydow, was born in Lund, Sweden, on the 10th of April 1929. Sadly, he took his last breath in Provence, France, on the 8th of March 2020.

At the time of his death, Max von Sydow age was 90 years. He was just a few weeks shy of celebrating his 91st birthday.

Carl Adolf’s father, Carl Wilhelm, was a professor of folkloristics at the University of Lund. He was also an ethnologist. On the other hand, his mother, Baroness Maria Margareta von Rappe, worked as a schoolteacher.

What nationality is Max von Sydow? He was a Swedish citizen from 1929 until 2002. In 2002, he acquired French citizenship, which he held until his demise in March 2020. He relinquished his Swedish citizenship in 2002.

His ethnicity was mixed. He had German roots from his mother’s side of the family. His parents raised him as a Lutheran, but he later decided to become an agnostic.

Education background

Carl Adolf went to Lund Cathedral School in Sweden, where he was taught English at a young age. After watching A Midsummer Night's Dream, he showed interest in drama. He then joined an amateur theatre group together with some of his friends from school.

For two years, he served with the Army Quartermaster Corps of the Swedish military. It was during his military years that he adopted the name Max from a flea circus he had seen. After his years of service, he joined the Stockholm-based Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten) in 1948 and was there until 1951.

He helped to establish a theatre group during his time at the Royal Dramatic Theatre. He then made his debut in the play dubbed Egmont. He thought that his performance was a disaster, but he received some positive views for his work.

Max von Sydow height

Carl Adolf was 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimeters/ 1.93 meters) tall, and his weight was about 176 pounds (80 kilograms.) He had gray eyes and white hair.

Career

Carl Adolf started his career when he was still a student at Dramaten. His first screen appearances were in Only a Mother (Bara en mor) in 1949 and Miss Julie (Fröken Julie) in 1951. Both were Alf Sjöberg's productions. Max von Sydow movies and TV shows in this seven-decade career are more than 100.

Max von Sydow movies

The movies that Carl Adolf featured in include the following;

Only a Mother (1949): This was his debut screen appearance in which he portrayed the role of Nils.

This was his debut screen appearance in which he portrayed the role of Nils. Miss Julie (1951): He acted as Hand.

He acted as Hand. Ingen mans kvinna (1953): In this Lars-Eric Kjellgren movie, he acted as Olaf.

In this Lars-Eric Kjellgren movie, he acted as Olaf. Rätten att älska (1956): He starred in this Mimi Pollak movie as Bergman.

He starred in this Mimi Pollak movie as Bergman. The Seventh Seal (1957): He portrayed the character of Antonius Block. Ingmar Bergman directed it.

He portrayed the character of Antonius Block. Ingmar Bergman directed it. Wild Strawberries (1957): This was his second Ingmar Bergman movie in the same year. He portrayed the character of Henrik Åkerman.

This was his second Ingmar Bergman movie in the same year. He portrayed the character of Henrik Åkerman. Prästen i Uddarbo (1957): In this Kenne Fant production, he acted as Gustaf Ömark.

In this Kenne Fant production, he acted as Gustaf Ömark. Brink of Life (1958): He portrayed the character of Harry Andersson.

He portrayed the character of Harry Andersson. Rabies (1958): He portrayed the character of Bo Stensson Svenningson in this movie that was directed by Ingmar Bergman.

He portrayed the character of Bo Stensson Svenningson in this movie that was directed by Ingmar Bergman. The Magician (1958): He starred in the movie as Albert Emanuel Vogler.

He starred in the movie as Albert Emanuel Vogler. Kvinnlig spion 503 (1958): He featured in this Jørn Jeppesen film as Tysk topagent Horst.

He featured in this Jørn Jeppesen film as Tysk topagent Horst. The Virgin Spring (1960): Ingmar Bergman directed this movie, and Carl Adolf featured in it as Töre.

Ingmar Bergman directed this movie, and Carl Adolf featured in it as Töre. The Wedding Day (1960): He acted as Anders Frost.

He acted as Anders Frost. Through a Glass Darkly (1961): He portrayed the character of Martin.

He portrayed the character of Martin. Adventures of Nils Holgersson (1962): He acted as The Father in this Kenne Fant production.

He acted as The Father in this Kenne Fant production. The Mistress (1962): He featured in the production as a married man.

He featured in the production as a married man. Winter Light (1964): He appeared as Jonas Persson.

He appeared as Jonas Persson. 4x4 (1965): He portrayed the character of Kvist.

He portrayed the character of Kvist. The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965): George Stevens directed this movie in which Carl Adolf starred as Jesus Christ.

George Stevens directed this movie in which Carl Adolf starred as Jesus Christ. The Reward (1965): He acted as Scott Swenson.

He acted as Scott Swenson. Hawaii (1966): He acted as Reverend Abner Hale.

He acted as Reverend Abner Hale. The Quiller Memorandum (1966): He acted as Michael Anderson.

He acted as Michael Anderson. Here's Your Life (1966): He acted as Smålands-Pelle in this Jan Troell movie.

He acted as Smålands-Pelle in this Jan Troell movie. Hour of the Wolf (1968): He acted as Johan Borg.

He acted as Johan Borg. Black Palm Trees (1968): He starred in the production as Gustav Olofsson.

He starred in the production as Gustav Olofsson. Shame (1968): He portrayed the character of Jan Rosenberg.

He portrayed the character of Jan Rosenberg. Made in Sweden (1969): Johan Bergenstråhle directed the movie, and he appeared in it as Magnus Rud.

Johan Bergenstråhle directed the movie, and he appeared in it as Magnus Rud. The Passion of Anna (1969): He acted as Andreas Winkelman.

He acted as Andreas Winkelman. The Kremlin Letter (1970): In this John Huston production, he acted as Colonel Kosnov.

In this John Huston production, he acted as Colonel Kosnov. The Night Visitor (1971): He was in this László Benedek movie as Salem.

He was in this László Benedek movie as Salem. The Emigrants (1971): He acted as Karl Oskar.

He acted as Karl Oskar. The Touch (1971): He acted as Andreas Vergerus.

He acted as Andreas Vergerus. The Apple War (1971): Tage Danielsson directed The Apple War , and he featured in it as Roy Lindberg.

Tage Danielsson directed , and he featured in it as Roy Lindberg. Embassy (1972): He starred in the production as Gorenko.

He starred in the production as Gorenko. The New Land (1972): Jan Troell directed this movie, and Max starred in it as Karl Oskar.

Jan Troell directed this movie, and Max starred in it as Karl Oskar. The Exorcist (1973): He was Father Lankester Merrin.

He was Father Lankester Merrin. Steppenwolf (1974): He was Harry Haller in this Fred Haines production.

He was Harry Haller in this Fred Haines production. Egg! Egg! A Hardboiled Story (1975): He was The Father in this production.

He was The Father in this production. Le miroir éclate (1975): He was Matthew Lawrence in this Claude d'Anna production.

He was Matthew Lawrence in this Claude d'Anna production. Three Days of the Condor (1975): He was G. Joubert in this production.

He was G. Joubert in this production. The Ultimate Warrior (1975): He appeared as The Baron.

He appeared as The Baron. Dog's Heart (1976): He was Professor Filipp Filippovich Preobrazenski in this Alberto Lattuada directed production.

Illustrious Corpses (1976): He was the Supreme Court's President.

He was the Supreme Court's President. Foxtrot (1976): He was Larsen.

He was Larsen. The Desert of the Tartars (1976): He portrayed the character of Hortiz. Valerio Zurlini was the director.

He portrayed the character of Hortiz. Valerio Zurlini was the director. Voyage of the Damned (1976): He was Captain Schroeder in this production, which was directed by Stuart Rosenberg.

He was Captain Schroeder in this production, which was directed by Stuart Rosenberg. Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977): He was Father Lankester Merrin.

He was Father Lankester Merrin. March or Die (1977): He featured in the production as François Marneau.

He featured in the production as François Marneau. Black Journal (1977): He was Lisa Carpi.

He was Lisa Carpi. Brass Target (1978): The film was directed by John Hough, and Max portrayed the role of Shelley.

The film was directed by John Hough, and Max portrayed the role of Shelley. Hurricane (1979): He starred in Hurrican e as Dr. Danielsson.

He starred in e as Dr. Danielsson. Bugie bianche (1979): He portrayed the character of Marcello Herrighe.

He portrayed the character of Marcello Herrighe. Death Watch (1980): He portrayed the role of Gerald Mortenhoe.

He portrayed the role of Gerald Mortenhoe. Flash Gordon (1980): He was Ming the Merciless.

He was Ming the Merciless. Escape to Victory (1981): He portrayed the role of Major Karl von Steiner.

He portrayed the role of Major Karl von Steiner. Conan the Barbarian (1982): He featured in the production as King Osric.

He featured in the production as King Osric. Flight of the Eagle (1982): He appeared in Flight of the Eagle as Salomon August Andrée.

He appeared in as Salomon August Andrée. Hit Man (1982): He starred in Hit Man as Colonel O'Donnell.

He starred in as Colonel O'Donnell. Le Cercle des passions (1983): Carlo di Vilalfratti was his character in this production.

Carlo di Vilalfratti was his character in this production. Strange Brew (1983): He was Brewmeister Smith in the production.

He was Brewmeister Smith in the production. Never Say Never Again (1983): In this unofficial James Bond movie, he acted as Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

In this unofficial James Bond movie, he acted as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Dreamscape (1984): He was Doctor Paul Novotny.

He was Doctor Paul Novotny. Dune (1984): He acted as Doctor Kynes.

He acted as Doctor Kynes. Code Name: Emerald (1985): He was Jurgen Brausch in this film that was directed by Jonathan Sanger.

He was Jurgen Brausch in this film that was directed by Jonathan Sanger. The Repenter (1985): He portrayed the role of Spinola.

He portrayed the role of Spinola. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986): He portrayed the role of Frederick.

He portrayed the role of Frederick. The Second Victory (1986): She acted as Dr. Huber.

She acted as Dr. Huber. The Wolf at the Door (1986): He was August Strindberg in this film that was directed by Henning Carlsen.

He was August Strindberg in this film that was directed by Henning Carlsen. Duet for One (1986): He portrayed the role of Dr. Louis Feldman.

He portrayed the role of Dr. Louis Feldman. Pelle the Conqueror (1987): He featured in the film as Lassefar Karlsson.

He featured in the film as Lassefar Karlsson. Katinka (1988): He appeared in the film as himself.

He appeared in the film as himself. Ghostbusters II (1989): He voiced the character, Vigo.

He voiced the character, Vigo. The Bachelor (1990): He appeared in the film as Pope Clement VII.

He appeared in the film as Pope Clement VII. Father (1990): He portrayed the character of Joe Mueller.

He portrayed the character of Joe Mueller. Awakenings (1990): He was Dr. Peter Ingham in the film.

He was Dr. Peter Ingham in the film. A Kiss Before Dying (1991): He appeared in the film as Thor Carlsson.

He appeared in the film as Thor Carlsson. Europa (1991): He was the narrator.

He was the narrator. Until the End of the World (1991): He was Henry Faber.

He was Henry Faber. The Ox (1991): He appeared in the film as Vicar.

He appeared in the film as Vicar. The Best Intentions (1991): His roles was portraying the character of Johan Åkerblom.

His roles was portraying the character of Johan Åkerblom. The Silent Touch (1992): He starred in the movie as Henry Kesdi.

He starred in the movie as Henry Kesdi. Grandpa's Journey (1993): He acted as Simon S.L. Fromm.

He acted as Simon S.L. Fromm. Needful Things (1993): In this film, he portrayed the role of Leland Gaunt.

In this film, he portrayed the role of Leland Gaunt. Time is Money (1994): He portrayed the character of Joe Kaufman.

He portrayed the character of Joe Kaufman. Judge Dredd (1995): He was Judge Fargo in this movie production.

He was Judge Fargo in this movie production. Hamsun (1996): Knut Hamsun was his character in this movie.

Knut Hamsun was his character in this movie. Jerusalem (1996): He was the Vicar.

He was the Vicar. Hercules (1997): Zeus was his character in this production.

Zeus was his character in this production. What Dreams May Come (1998): He was in this movie as the tracker.

He was in this movie as the tracker. Snow Falling on Cedars (1999): Nels Gudmundsson was his character.

Nels Gudmundsson was his character. Sleepless (2001): Ulisse Moretti was his character in this movie.

Ulisse Moretti was his character in this movie. Druids (2001): He acted as Guttuart.

He acted as Guttuart. Intacto (2001): He acted as Samuel.

He acted as Samuel. Minority Report (2002): He portrayed the character of Director Lamar Burgess.

He portrayed the character of Director Lamar Burgess. Les amants de Mogador: He starred in this movie, which was directed by Les amants de Mogador.

He starred in this movie, which was directed by Les amants de Mogador. Heidi (2005): He was Uncle Alp.

He was Uncle Alp. The Inquiry (2006): He was Tiberius in this film that was directed by Giulio Base.

He was Tiberius in this film that was directed by Giulio Base. Rush Hour 3 (2007): He was Varden Reynard.

He was Varden Reynard. Emotional Arithmetic (2007): He portrayed the character of Jakob Bronski.

He portrayed the character of Jakob Bronski. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007): He was Papinou in this film.

He was Papinou in this film. Solomon Kane (2009): He acted as Josiah Kane.

He acted as Josiah Kane. A Man and His Dog (2009): He was the commander (cameo role) in this film.

He was the commander (cameo role) in this film. Shutter Island (2010): He was Dr. Jeremiah Naehring in this movie production.

He was Dr. Jeremiah Naehring in this movie production. Robin Hood (2010): Sir Walter Loxley was his character.

Sir Walter Loxley was his character. Moomins and the Comet Chase (2010): He was the narrator.

He was the narrator. The Wolfman (2010): He was a passenger on the train, and this role was not credited.

He was a passenger on the train, and this role was not credited. Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011): He was the renter.

He was the renter. Truth & Treason (2012): He was Frank Fikeis in this movie.

He was Frank Fikeis in this movie. Branded (2012): Jamie Bradshaw and Aleksandr Dulerayn directed this movie, and Max featured in it as Joseph Pascal.

Jamie Bradshaw and Aleksandr Dulerayn directed this movie, and Max featured in it as Joseph Pascal. Dragons 3D (2013): He acted as Dr. Alistair Conis.

He acted as Dr. Alistair Conis. The Letters (2015): He portrayed the character of Father Celeste van Exem.

He portrayed the character of Father Celeste van Exem. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): Max von Sydow Star Wars character was Lor San Tekka.

Max von Sydow character was Lor San Tekka. The First, the Last (2016): He appeared in the movie as The Undertaker.

He appeared in the movie as The Undertaker. Kursk (2018): He portrayed the character of Vladimir Petrenko.

He portrayed the character of Vladimir Petrenko. Echoes of the Past (to be announced): He appeared in the post-production phase of the movie as an aged Nikolas Andreou.

Television shows

Max featured in the following television films and series;

Herr Sleeman kommer (1957): He was the hunter in this television show.

He was the hunter in this television show. The Diary of Anne Frank (1967): He appeared in the television film as Otto Frank.

He appeared in the television film as Otto Frank. Kvartetten som sprängdes (1973): He was in four episodes of the show as Engineer Planertz.

He was in four episodes of the show as Engineer Planertz. Samson and Delilah (1984): In this television show, he portrayed the role of Sidka.

In this television show, he portrayed the role of Sidka. The Soldier's Tale (1984): He was the voice of the devil.

He was the voice of the devil. Le Dernier Civil (1984): He acted as Johann Kaspar Bäuerle in this television show.

He acted as Johann Kaspar Bäuerle in this television show. Kojak: The Belarus File (1985): He was Peter Barak in this television show.

He was Peter Barak in this television show. The Last Place on Earth (1985): He featured in three episodes of the show as Fridtjof Nansen.

He featured in three episodes of the show as Fridtjof Nansen. Quo Vadis? (1985): He was the Apostle Peter in six episodes.

He was the Apostle Peter in six episodes. Christopher Columbus (1985): He was King John of Portugal in four episodes.

He was King John of Portugal in four episodes. Gösta Berlings saga (1986): He was Melchior Sinclaire in three episodes.

He was Melchior Sinclaire in three episodes. Red King, White Knight (1989): He portrayed the character of Szaz.

He portrayed the character of Szaz. Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes (1990): He was Father Siemes in this television show.

He was Father Siemes in this television show. Och ge oss skuggorna (1993): He acted as Eugene O'Neill in this television show.

He acted as Eugene O'Neill in this television show. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1993): He starred in the episode dubbed Vienna, November 1908, as Sigmund Freud.

He starred in the episode dubbed Vienna, November 1908, as Sigmund Freud. A che punto è la notte (1994): He acted as the Archbishop of Turin.

He acted as the Archbishop of Turin. Radetzkymarsch (1994): He acted as Baron Franz von Trotta und Sipolje in two episodes.

He acted as Baron Franz von Trotta und Sipolje in two episodes. Uncle Vanya (1994): He was Professor Serebryakov in this television show.

He was Professor Serebryakov in this television show. Citizen X (1995): He portrayed the character of Dr. Alexandr Bukhanovsky.

He portrayed the character of Dr. Alexandr Bukhanovsky. Samson and Delilah (1996): He was the narrator, and this role was not credited.

He was the narrator, and this role was not credited. Private Confessions (1996): He was Jacob in this television movie.

He was Jacob in this television movie. Hostile Waters (1997): He acted as Admiral Chernavin in this television movie.

He acted as Admiral Chernavin in this television movie. La principessa e il povero (1997 ) : He featured in this television movie as Epos.

) He featured in this television movie as Epos. Solomon (1997): He featured in three episodes as David.

He featured in three episodes as David. Nuremberg (2000): He was in one episode as Samuel Rosenman.

He was in one episode as Samuel Rosenman. Hidden Children – Escape of the Innocents (2004): He acted as Valobra.

He acted as Valobra. Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King (2004): He was Eyvind in this television show.

He was Eyvind in this television show. The Tudors (2009): He featured in four episodes as Cardinal von Walburg.

He featured in four episodes as Cardinal von Walburg. The Simpsons (2014): He was the voice of Claus Sigler in the episode dubbed The War of Art.

He was the voice of Claus Sigler in the episode dubbed Game of Thrones (2016): In this widely viewed series, he appeared in three episodes. Max von Sydow Game of Thrones character was the three-eyed Raven.

Max von Sydow net worth

At the time of his death, Max had an estimated net worth of $16 million. Most of this amount came from his acting gigs which were well-paying.

Max von Sydow awards and nominations

If he had lived to see his 2020 Max von Sydow birthday, Carl Adolf would have turned 91 years old. Even though he died a little over a month before then, he left a legacy in the movie and television industry. In his seven-decade career, he took home 27 awards and got nominated 25 times.

Academy Awards, USA

In 1989, he was an Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Pelle erobreren.

for his role in In 2012, he was an Oscar nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Golden Globes, USA

In 1967, he was a Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor – Drama for his work in Hawaii.

for his work in In 1974, he was a Golden Globe nominee for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for his role in The Exorcist.

Primetime Emmy Awards

In 1990, he was the nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for his work in Red King, White Knight.

for his work in In 2016, he was a nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Game of Thrones.

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

In 2012, he was a Movies for Grownups nominee for the Best Supporting Actor for his work in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA

In 1981, he was a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Flash Gordon.

for his role in In 1994, he was nominated for Best Actor for his work in Needful Things.

for his work in In 2003, he was a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Minority Report.

Australian Film Institute

In 1990, he took home the Best Actor in a Lead Role prize for his work in Father.

Awards Circuit Community Awards

In 2015, he was nominated alongside his co-stars for Best Cast Ensemble for their roles in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Bodil Awards

In 1997, he won the Best Actor (Bedste mandlige hovedrolle) prize for his work in Pelle erobreren.

prize for his work in In 1997, he won the Best Actor (Bedste mandlige hovedrolle) prize for his work in Hamsun.

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards

In 2011, he was a Best Supporting Actor nominee for his work in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

CableACE Awards

In 1991, he was a Supporting Actor in a Movie or Miniseries nominee for his work in Red King, White Knight.

nominee for his work in In 1995, he was a Supporting Actor in a Movie or Miniseries nominee for his work in Citizen X.

Cannes Film Festival

In 2004, he was the winner of the festival trophy.

Capri, Hollywood

In 2005, he won the Capri Legend prize.

Cartagena Film Festival

In 1976, he won the Best Actor Golden India Catalina prize for his work in Three Days of the Condor.

CinEuphoria Awards

In 2020, he won the Merit- Honorary prize for his work in Game of Thrones. He shared the award with other members of the production team.

Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards

In 2011, he was a Best Supporting Actor nominee for his role in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Danish Film Awards (Robert)

In 1988, he won the Best Actor (Årets mandlige hovedrolle) prize for his work in Pelle erobreren.

European Film Awards

In 1988, he won the Best Actor prize for his work in Pelle erobreren.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

In 1993, he was a Best Actor nominee for his work in Needful Things.

Fotogramas de Plata

In 1962, he won the Best Foreign Performer (Mejor intérprete de cine extranjero) prize for his work in Det sjunde inseglet.

Genie Awards

In 2009, he was a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for his work in Emotional Arithmetic.

Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA)

In 2012, he was a Best Supporting Actor nominee for his work in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Gold Derby Awards

In 2016, he was a Drama Guest Actor nominee for his work in Game of Thrones.

Guldbagge Awards

In 1988, he won the Best Actor (Bästa skådespelare) prize for his work in Pelle erobreren.

prize for his work in In 1989, he won the Best Direction (Bästa regi) for his work in Ved vejen.

for his work in In 1997, he won the Best Actor (Bästa manliga huvudroll) prize for his role in Hamsun.

International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA)

In 2002, he was a Best Supporting Actor nominee for his work in Le scaphandre et le papillon.

Italian Online Movie Awards (IOMA)

In 2008, he was a Best Supporting Actor (Miglior attore non protagonista) nominee for his work in Le scaphandre et le papillon.

Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards

In 1975, he won the Best Supporting Actor prize for his work in Three Days of the Condor.

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

In 1994, he won the Best Actor prize for his role in Time Is Money.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

In 2017, he won the Career Achievement Award.

Napierville Cinema Festival

In 1980, he won the Best Actor Marshall Trophy for his work in Flash Gordon.

National Society of Film Critics Awards, USA

In 1967, he was a Best Actor nominee for his work in Hawaii.

nominee for his work in In 1989, he was a Best Actor nominee for his role in Pelle erobreren.

Online Film & Television Association

In 2016, he won the Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series prize for his role in Game of Thrones.

prize for his role in In 2019, he won the OFTA Film Hall of Fame for his acting career.

San Diego Film Critics Society Awards

In 2011, he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor prize for his work in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

San Sebastián International Film Festival

In 2006, he won the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sitges - Catalonian International Film Festival

In 2016, he took home the Honorary Grand Prize.

Stockholm Film Festival

In 2019, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

In 2008, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tokyo International Film Festival

In 1992, he won the Best Actor award for his work in Dotkniecie reki.

Valladolid International Film Festival

In 1996, he won the Best Actor award for his role in Hamsun.

Venice Film Festival

In 1982, he won the Best Actor Pasinetti Award for his work in Ingenjör Andrées luftfärd.

Village Voice Film Poll

In 2007, he was nominated for the prize of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Le scaphandre et le papillon.

Western Heritage Awards

In 1974, he won the Theatrical Motion Picture Bronze Wrangler award for his work in Nybyggarna.

Marriage and children

In 1951, Carl Adolf married his then sweetheart, Christina Inga Britta, who was an actress. The union produced two sons and names are Clas and Henrik. The two boys appeared in the movie Hawaii alongside their famous father.

The marriage between Christina Inga Britta and Max ended in 1979 when their divorce was granted.

Many years later, Carl Adolf married documentarian Catherine Brelet, and he adopted her two children from a previous relationship. In total, Max von Sydow children are four.

Max von Sydow dead

Where does Max von Sydow live? He resided in his home in Provence, France, until his passing on the 8th of March 2020. How did Max von Sydow die? His wife, Catherine Brelet released the news of his passing, but she did not expound on the Max von Sydow cause of death. May he rest in peace.

Max von Sydow was a talented Swedish-French thespian who starred in at least 100 television shows and movies. His career spanned over seven decades before his demise in early March 2020. The entertainment industry has, without a doubt, lost one of its most talented and most authentic artists, but his legacy will live on for years to come.

