Interesting details about Supergirl Melissa Benoist: Age, husband, career, is she pregnant?

In 2015, CBS/CW DC Comics introduced Supergirl to the world in the superhero drama series, Supergirl. Her real name is Melissa Benoist, an actress who also featured in the television series, Glee. In each of her films, television series, and even Broadway shows, the actress strives for nothing but perfection. She is known for being an organized person who fully commits to projects that she chooses to pursue in life.

Did you know that Melissa Benoist is a Broadway star who made her debut in 2018 in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical? Besides acting, she is a dancer who started taking dancing lessons at a very tender age. In her teenage years, she participated in several theater productions that helped her to sharpen her skills as an actress.

Melissa Benoist early life and family background

The actress was born on the 4th of October 1988 in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Her nationality, therefore, is American, and her Zodiac sign is Libra. Presently, Melissa Benoist age is 31 years.

In 2019, Melissa Benoist birthday was celebrated just two days before Supergirl returned on air for its fifth season, and her fans were excited about it. The Supergirl actress was born to Jim and Julie, who got divorced when she was still very young.

Jim is a physician. The marriage between Jim and Julie also produced two other daughters, whose names are Jessica and Kristina. Jessica is a novelist, while Kristina is an ecological scientist.

The actress also has five half-siblings that her father sired in his other marriage, and her paternal grandfather is of French descent.

After Jim and Julie decided to part ways, the actress was mostly raised by her mother in the greenbelts of Denver, Colorado. She first enrolled in dance classes when she was only three years old. She took tap, ballet, and jazz classes.

When she was four years old, she got her first acting role after her aunt cast her in a church play in which she was the director. Not long afterward, she joined the community children's theater in her home area.

In her teenage years, she performed at Disneyland for three summers. She mostly featured in various medleys of musicals as an anonymous person. At the time, she was a student at the Academy of Theatre Arts, which is located in Littleton Colorado and is run by Allan Worley and Paul Dwyer.

Some of the local plays in which she featured were A Chorus Line, A Month in the Country, Bye Bye Birdie, and Cinderella. These plays were held at the Town Hall Arts Center that is located in the metro area of Denver. S

he was so engrossed in acting that she skipped high school graduation parties to act. In 2006, the actress was named in the list of the top five Can't Miss Kids in Colorado.

Education background

The actress went to Arapahoe High School that is located in Centennial, Colorado. She graduated from this institution in 2007 after which she relocated to New York City to become a musical theater actress.

She joined Marymount Manhattan College from where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts in 2011. Initially, she joined Marymount Manhattan College to pursue the BFA musical theater program before changing her mind in her sophomore year.

She opted to major in theater because she admired 19th Century Russian plays a lot. As a college student, she became the main actress in the plays dubbed Thoroughly Modern Millie and As You Like It.

Melissa Benoist height and body statistics

The actress is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters/ 1.73 meters) tall, and her weight is about 55 kilograms (121 pounds.) She has light brown hair and her eyes are blue.

Her waist, bust, and hip measurements are 32-23-34 inches (81-58.5-86 centimeters), and she wears size four dresses in US measurements (36 in EU/ 8 in UK.) Her bra size is 32A.

Career

The actress started her career in 2008. Since then, all the Melissa Benoist movies and TV shows that the public has seen show that she is indeed a talented actress. She has received the honor of working closely with some of the most celebrated personalities in Hollywood today.

Melissa Benoist movies

According to Melissa Benoist IMDB profile, the actress has featured in 10 movies which are;

Tennessee (2008): This was her first movie in which she acted as Laurel. She appeared alongside singer Mariah Carey in the film.

This was her first movie in which she acted as Laurel. She appeared alongside singer Mariah Carey in the film. Whiplash (2014): She portrayed the role of Nicole in this award-winning film.

She portrayed the role of Nicole in this award-winning film. Band of Robbers (2015): He acted as Becky Thatcher.

He acted as Becky Thatcher. Danny Collins (2015): She portrayed the character of Jamie, who was a desk clerk at a hotel that her favorite rock stars used to frequent.

She portrayed the character of Jamie, who was a desk clerk at a hotel that her favorite rock stars used to frequent. The Longest Ride (2015): She acted as Marcia in this film by Nicholas Sparks.

She acted as Marcia in this film by Nicholas Sparks. Lowriders (2016): She portrayed the character of Lorelai Baker. She replaced Nicola Peltz and Lily Collins, who were in talks for the role before she bagged it.

She portrayed the character of Lorelai Baker. She replaced Nicola Peltz and Lily Collins, who were in talks for the role before she bagged it. Patriots Day (2016): She acted as Katherine Russell

She acted as Katherine Russell Billy Boy (2017): She was Jennifer in this feature film. Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner hosted a Kickstarter campaign for the film in mid-2013 with a target of $100,000.

She was Jennifer in this feature film. Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner hosted a Kickstarter campaign for the film in mid-2013 with a target of $100,000. Sun Dogs (2017): She was Tally Petersen in this film.

She was Tally Petersen in this film. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019): She acted as herself / female Chronic in this movie.

Television shows

The actress has starred in the following television shows since 2010;

Blue Bloods (2010): She acted as Renee in the episode whose title was Privilege.

She acted as Renee in the episode whose title was The Good Wife (2010): She acted as Molly in the episode titled Nine Hours.

She acted as Molly in the episode titled Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2010): She portrayed the character of Jessalyn Kerr in the episode dubbed Delicate.

She portrayed the character of Jessalyn Kerr in the episode dubbed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2010): She featured in the episode titled Wet as Ava.

She featured in the episode titled Homeland (2011): She acted as Stacy Moore in two episodes of the show. These were Clean Skin and Grace.

She acted as Stacy Moore in two episodes of the show. These were and Glee (2012-2014): She portrayed the role of Marley Rose, a recurring character, in the fourth and fifth seasons of the series. In May 2012, Melissa Benoist Glee auditioned for this musical comedy-drama television show at the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York.

She attended five auditions, and in each, she sang a different song. The songs she sang were Regina Spektor's Fidelity, Sara Bareilles' King of Anything, a song by Colbie Caillat, and two musical theater pieces.

In July 2012, he met Ryan Murphy, the writer, and creator of the series, together with the executive producers and casting directors in California for two screen tests. She bagged the role.

How old was Melissa Benoist on Glee? When she first appeared on the show in the first episode of season four dubbed The New Rachel, she was a few weeks shy of turning 24 years. The show aired on the 13th of September 2012.

Her first performance on the show was a duet with Lea Michelle. They sang New York State of Mind, and their cover performed very well on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart. She left the show in 2014 together with a few other Glee cast members.

Supergirl (2015 to date): The actress has the leading role of Kara Danvers / Supergirl in this series. The show premiered in October 2015 on CBS, and she was the first female to have a leading role in a prime time superhero series since Wonder Woman.

The premiere episode was received with much excitement, support, and love, so it received a full-season order by CBS on the 30th of November 2015. She has reprised her role in a few other television shows.

Arrow (2016-2020): She has been portraying the role of Kara Danvers / Supergirl since the show began.

She has been portraying the role of Kara Danvers / Supergirl since the show began. The Flash (2016 to date): She has been acting as Kara Danvers / Supergirl since the beginning of the series.

She has been acting as Kara Danvers / Supergirl since the beginning of the series. Legends of Tomorrow (2016 to date): She has been acting as Kara Danvers / Supergirl. So far, she has appeared in two episodes whose titles are Crisis on Earth-X and Invasion!

She has been acting as Kara Danvers / Supergirl. So far, she has appeared in two episodes whose titles are and Waco (2018): In this miniseries that aired on Paramount Network, she acted as Rachel Koresh. Rachel was the legal wife of David Koresh, a Branch Davidian cult leader.

In this miniseries that aired on Paramount Network, she acted as Rachel Koresh. Rachel was the legal wife of David Koresh, a Branch Davidian cult leader. Batwoman (2019): She featured in the episode titled Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two as Kara Danvers / Supergirl.

Theater shows

The notable theatre plays that the actress has featured in are;

The Sound of Music (2000): She acted as Brigitta von Trapp, and the play's venue was the Country Dinner Playhouse.

She acted as Brigitta von Trapp, and the play's venue was the Country Dinner Playhouse. The Sound of Music (2003): The play's venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, and she portrayed the role of Liesl von Trapp.

The play's venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, and she portrayed the role of Liesl von Trapp. Bye Bye Birdie (2006): She acted as Kim McAfee in this play whose venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center.

She acted as Kim McAfee in this play whose venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. A Chorus Line (2006): She portrayed the character of Bebe Benzenheimer in the play whose venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center.

She portrayed the character of Bebe Benzenheimer in the play whose venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. A Month in the Country (2006): She acted as Vera Aleksandrovna, and the play's venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center.

She acted as Vera Aleksandrovna, and the play's venue was the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. Evita (2007): She acted as Perón's Mistress in this play, whose venue was the Country Dinner Playhouse.

She acted as Perón's Mistress in this play, whose venue was the Country Dinner Playhouse. Footloose (2007): She was Ariel Moore, and the play was held at the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center.

She was Ariel Moore, and the play was held at the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella (2007): She acted as Cinderella, and the play was held at the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center.

She acted as Cinderella, and the play was held at the Littleton Town Hall Arts Center. As You Like It (2009): She acted as Rosalind, and the venue of the play was the Theresa Lang Theatre.

She acted as Rosalind, and the venue of the play was the Theresa Lang Theatre. Thoroughly Modern Millie (2009): She was Millie Dilmount in this play whose venue was Marymount Manhattan College.

She was Millie Dilmount in this play whose venue was Marymount Manhattan College. The Unauthorized Biography of Samantha Brown (2011): She was Kelly, and the play's venue was Goodspeed Musicals.

She was Kelly, and the play's venue was Goodspeed Musicals. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2018): She portrayed the character of Carol King in the play. Its venue was the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This role marked her Broadway debut for a short run.

She portrayed the character of Carol King in the play. Its venue was the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This role marked her Broadway debut for a short run. Terms of Endearment (2018): She portrayed the character of Emma Greenway-Horton in this play that was held at the Geffen Playhouse.

Web series

Freedom Fighters: The Ray (2017-2018): She was the voice of Kara Zor-El / Overgirl.

Soundtracks

It is indisputable that the actress has a magnificent singing voice. She has performed in the following soundtracks for different shows;

She performed Born to Hand Jive, You're the One That I Want and Look at Me I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise) in the album, Glee: The Music Presents Glease (2012.)

and in the album, (2012.) She performed New York State of Mind, Some Nights and Holding Out for a Hero in the album titled Glee: The Music, Season 4, Volume 1 (2012.)

and in the album titled (2012.) She performed the songs Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and The First Noël in the album dubbed Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album Volume 3 (2012.)

and in the album dubbed (2012.) She performed the songs Chasing Pavements, Locked Out of Heaven, Blow Me (One Last Kiss), Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend/Material Girl, Don't Dream It's Over, Anything Could Happen, A Thousand Years, You're All I Need To Get By, and You Have More Friends Than You Know in the album titled Glee: The Music – The Complete Season Four (2012.)

and in the album titled (2012.) She performed in the songs Womanizer, Crazy/(You Drive Me) Crazy, and Everytime in the album titled Britney 2.0 (2012.)

and in the album titled (2012.) She sang the songs Moon River and Super Friend in the album dubbed The Flash – Music from the Special Episode: Duet (2017.)

and in the album dubbed (2017.) She sang Runnin' Home to You in the album dubbed Supergirl – Crisis on Earth-X part 1 soundtrack (2017.)

Other appearances and brand endorsements

The actress appeared in the opening of the Kids' Choice Awards in 2013 alongside Darren Criss, her Glee co-star. The same year, she was appointed the brand ambassador of P10 300 mL Coke Mismo by Coca-Cola.

In June, she flew to Manilla, Philippines, to endorse P10 300 mL Coke Mismo together with other actors.

Nominations and awards

So far, the actress has been honored with 7 award nominations and she has bagged four awards, and these are;

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA

In 2016, she won the Breakthrough Performance Award . She was also nominated for the Best Actress on Television Saturn Award for her role in Supergirl.

. She was also nominated for the for her role in In 2017, she won the Best Actress on Television Saturn Award for her work in Supergirl.

for her work in In 2018, she was nominated for the Saturn Award of Best Actress on Television for her work in Supergirl.

for her work in In 2019, she was nominated for the Saturn Award of Best Actress in a Television Series for her work in Supergirl.

Teen Choice Awards

In 2013, she was nominated for the Choice TV: Breakout award for her work in Glee.

award for her work in In 2017, he won the Choice TV Actress: Action award for her role in Supergirl . She was also nominated for the awards of Choice TV Ship and Choice: Liplock alongside Chris Wood for their work in the same television show.

award for her role in . She was also nominated for the awards of alongside Chris Wood for their work in the same television show. In 2018, she won the Choice TV Actress: Action award for her work in Supergirl.

award for her work in In 2019, she was nominated for the award of Choice TV Actress: Action for her work in Supergirl.

Net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Most of her wealth and riches are from her acting career and endorsement gigs.

Melissa Benoist husband

Who is Melissa Benoist's husband? The actress has married twice in her lifetime, and her current husband is Chris Wood. She and Wood announced their engagement on the 10th of February 2019. The lovebirds got married in September the same year.

Wood and Melissa Benoist wedding ceremony was held at a private estate in Ojai, California, next to magnificent a swimming pool. A source revealed that the reception looked like a fancy dinner party in the outdoors.

Is Melissa Benoist pregnant? Yes, she is. On the 4th of March 2020, Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced that they were expecting their first child. Is Melissa Benoist leaving Supergirl? Many fans are wondering whether or not she will continue being Supergirl while pregnant.

The creators of the show are yet to reveal what will happen to the character, and neither is there any information about her exiting the show.

Who is Melissa Benoist's ex-husband?

Her ex-husband is Blake Jenner, who was her Glee co-star. In 2015, it was revealed that Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner had exchanged their marriage vows. Apparently, they had been married for a while before the public knew about it.

In late 2016, she filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The divorce was granted in December 2017.

Melissa Benoist eye injury

The actress has a visible scar right above her eyebrows. She was involved in an accident as she was learning how to ride a bike in her college years. A taxi backed into her, and she sustained an injury above her eyebrows.

Melissa Benoist domestic violence experience caused her second eye injury. In 2019, she opened up about an injury that damaged her iris and caused one of her pupils to be permanently enlarged.

She reported that an iPhone was thrown at her during a domestic fight. At the time, she was in a relationship with an abusive partner.

Mental health

In October 2017, the actress assisted Chris Wood in the launch of his website, I Don't Mind. The site was created to end the stigma that often comes with mental illnesses. The actress admitted that she battled anxiety and depression since she was 13 years old.

She also said that talking to Woods helped her to admit her struggle with depression to other people.

Social media

The actress is active on different social media profiles. Melissa Benoist Instagram account has at least 4.1m followers, and her Twitter account has more than 917.5k followers. She also has a Facebook page with at least 336k followers and 326.1k likes.

The actress is most active on Instagram, where she regularly posts pictures to keep fans updated about her career and personal life.

Melissa Benoist is known to many as the titular character in Supergirl. She has also starred in other shows and films such as Glee, Sun Dogs, and Billy Boy. In early March 2020, she announced that she and her husband, Woods, were expecting their first child together. We wish the couple a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.

