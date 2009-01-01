Home | News | General | Check out this list of 15 best psychological thrillers of all time

Why do we like psychological thrillers? Well, the answer is simple – they challenge our minds and emotions. They make us feel as though our minds are playing tricks on us and make us question whether there is something evil going on. From the unsettling suspense to unforeseen dangers and characters who are not trustworthy, we cannot help but enjoy these films. For the ultimate entertainment, fans of thrillers should check out these best psychological thrillers of all time.

What are some good thrillers? A good thriller is one that has different genres that overlap. As a result, it heightens the viewer’s feelings and emotions of excitement, anticipation, surprise, suspense, and even anxiety. The best psychological thrillers temporarily disorient the psychology of the viewer, causing them to question everything they know about life.

Best psychological thrillers of all time

Which are the best brain twisting psychological thriller movies ever made? Below is a list of 15 best psychological thrillers that fans of this genre must watch. They are intriguing and invoke a high level of emotions.

15. In a Lonely Place

Release: 1950

1950 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Screenplay writer: Andrew Solt

Andrew Solt Adaptation writer: Edmund H. North

Edmund H. North Director: Nicholas Ray

Dixon Steele, a screenwriter, has the job of authoring a trashy bestseller. He seeks the assistance of Mildred Atkinson, a hat-checker, to tell him the story-line. Later that night, Mildred is murdered, and he becomes a prime suspect.

It is known that Dixon Steele gets ferocious even when slightly angered, and that he has a chilling sense of humor. Fortunately for him, Laurel Gray, his neighbor, gives him an alibi. What will his inner demons make him do?

Humphrey Bogart’s portrayal of Dixon Steele is stellar, making this one of the top suspense movies. Other actors who feature in the film include Gloria Grahame, Carl Benton Reid, Frank Lovejoy, Art Smith, Martha Stewart, and Jeff Donnell.

14. Nightcrawler

Release: 2014

2014 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 117 minutes

117 minutes Writer: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy Director: Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy Rating: R (Contains some violence, graphic images, and some strong language)

This psychological thriller is set in a nocturnal underbelly of modern Los Angeles. Lou Bloom, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a highly driven young man who gets to know about Los Angeles’ crime journalism industry.

He finds a group of freelance camera guys who record fires, crashes, murder, and any other mayhem. He decides to join them in night-crawling. Whenever there is a police siren, the freelancers make money.

He teams up with Nina (played by Rene Russo), a veteran in the media industry. Within no time, he crosses the line that separates being an observer and becoming the star of the story.

Other actors in the film include Michael Papajohn, James Huang, Marco Rodríguez, Bill Paxton, and Kent Shocknek.

13. Black Swan

Release: 2010

2010 Country: Unites States of America

Unites States of America Runtime: 108 minutes

108 minutes Screenplay writers: Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz

Mark Heyman and Andres Heinz Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Rating: R (Contains some drug use, strong sexual content, disturbing violent images, and strong language)

The list of best thriller movies is not complete without Black Swan. Ballerina Nina is engrossed in dancing, and she works in a New York-based ballet company. Unfortunately, she still lives with her mother Erica, a former ballerina, who is very controlling of her daughter.

At work, Thomas Leroy, the director of arts, replaces ballerina Beth MacIntyre in the first production of the upcoming new season, dubbed Swan Lake. Nina is his preferred choice, but she has a competitor, Lily.

The production needs a ballerina who can play both the white and black swans, one who portrays sensuality and craftiness. Nina is fit for the role of a white swan while Lily is fit for the black swan. The two ladies extend their rivalry into a weird friendship forcing Nina to get in touch with her dark side.

Black Swan is one of the best suspense movies, and some of the actors in this film are Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder, and many others.

12. The Shining

Release: 1980

1980 Country: United Kingdom and United States of America

United Kingdom and United States of America Runtime: 146 minutes (original)/ 144 minutes (cut)/ 119 minutes (cut) (European)/ 142 minutes (US DVD: B002VWNIDG)

146 minutes (original)/ 144 minutes (cut)/ 119 minutes (cut) (European)/ 142 minutes (US DVD: B002VWNIDG) Novel writer: Stephen King

Stephen King Screenplay writer: Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson

Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson Director: Stanley Kubrick

About four decades after its release, The Shinning is still one of the top thriller movies. It is about a family that goes to an isolated hotel during winter. The presence of disturbing things pushes the father to become violent. His son, a psychic, has horrible premonitions about the future and the past.

The father’s name is Jack Torrance, a writer, and former teacher. Before going to the hotel that has a violent history, he agrees to take care of the property. The happenings make him both anxious and angry as Danny, his son, tries to tell outsiders about what is happening in the hotel through his psychic abilities.

The cast members include Jack Nicholson, Danny Lloyd, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, Philip Stone, Barry Nelson, among others.

11. The Game

Release: 1997

1997 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 129 minutes

129 minutes Writers: John Brancato and Michael Ferris

John Brancato and Michael Ferris Director: David Fincher

Nicholas Van Orton, an affluent banker from San Francisco, is a loner. On his 48th birthday, his bother Conrad returns. 48 is a significant number because that is the age at which their father committed suicide.

Conrad, who has been involved in all kinds of addiction, gives his brother a card. It grants him entry into the Consumer Recreation Services premises. Out of curiosity, Nicholas Van Orton visits the place, and soon after, bizarre things start happening to him.

Like other top psychological thriller movies, both Nicholas and the viewer cannot tell the difference between mere games and reality. Michael Douglas plays Nicholas Van Orton while Sean Penn portrays the character of Conrad.

10. Seconds

Release: 1996

1996 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Screenplay writer: Lewis John Carlino

Lewis John Carlino Novel writer: David Ely

David Ely Director: John Frankenheimer

This film is based on one of the best psychological thrillers books by David Ely. Arthur Hamilton, a middle-aged banker who is unhappy in life, receives a call from Charlie, who is an old friend. Charlie offers him the chance to start a new life. Oddly enough, Charlie is supposed to be dead.

Eventually, Hamilton gets to join a firm that will fake his passing, alter his look, and give him a new life. After months of psychotherapy and physical transformation through surgery, Hamilton comes back as artist Tony Wilson.

Wilson owns a lovely home in Malibu, and he has a manservant who assists him in decision making. He discovers that his new life is not what he anticipated. Thus begins his battle with the company that transformed him.

John Randolph acts as Hamilton while Rock Hudson acts as Wilson. Actor Murray Hamilton plays Charlie.

9. Audition

Release: 1999

1999 Country: Japan

Japan Runtime: 115 minutes

115 minutes Screenplay writer: Daisuke Tengan

Daisuke Tengan Novel writer: Ryû Murakami

Ryû Murakami Director: Takashi Miike

This is one of the underrated psychological thriller movies today in some parts of the world. However, when one watches it, the intriguing plot makes them rank it among the best psychological thriller movies of all time.

Shigeharu Aoyama is a grieving widower who lives in Tokyo as he raises his son alone. Years later, his son, Shigehiko, asks why he refuses to remarry. Shigeharu confides in his friend, Yasuhisa Yoshikawa, that he would wish to remarry, but he has difficulties approaching ladies.

Yasuhisa organizes a fake audition for the lead actress in a non-existent movie. He receives several portfolios, and Shigeharu is interested in one of the candidates, Asami Yamazaki. He asks her for a date only to find out that she is a mysterious woman.

Some cast members in this film are Ryo Ishibashi, Tetsu Sawaki, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Renji Ishibashi, and Miyuki Matsuda.

8. Vertigo

Release: 1958

1958 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 128 minutes

128 minutes Writers: Alec Coppel and Samuel A. Taylor

Alec Coppel and Samuel A. Taylor Director: Alfred Hitchcock

After his early retirement, John “Scottie” Ferguson becomes obsessed with two ladies. His obsessions bother his old friend and ex-fiancé named Midge Wood. Wood designs women’s inner-wear.

The first of the two ladies is an affluent blonde named Madeleine Elster, who is his friend’s wife. Gavin Elster, Madeleine’s spouse, hires John to follow her because he believes that she is possessed, so she is a danger to herself.

The second lady is Judy Barton, who he spots on the street on a random day. She is a typical working-class brunette, but she has a very close resemblance to Madeleine. He wrestles with his inner demons.

Vertigo is among the best thrillers of all time, and some of its cast members are James Stewart, Barbara Bel Geddes, Kim Novak, and Henry Jones.

7. Caché

Release: 2005

2005 Country: France, Germany, Austria, and Italy

France, Germany, Austria, and Italy Runtime: 117 minutes

117 minutes Writer: Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke Director: Michael Haneke

In the list of the best thrillers to be released in the history of film, Caché ranks high. The plot revolves around a couple that is terrified of the surveillance tapes that are often left at their front entrance.

Georges, a television literally reviewer, lives in a tiny but modern house with his spouse, Anne. Anne is a publisher, and the couple has a young son named Pierrot. The family starts receiving videotapes and child-like drawings via post.

Georges and Anne report the matter to the police hoping to capture their stalker. However, the videos become more personal, so Georges takes matters into his hands.

The main cast includes Daniel Auteuil (Georges) and Juliette Binoche (Anne.) Lester Makedonsky acts as Pierrot Laurent.

6. Memento

Release: 2000

2000 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 113 minutes

113 minutes Screenplay writer: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Director: Christopher Nolan

Why is Memento ranked among the good thriller movies? Well, the plot is a combination of two different stories. Leonard, a former insurance investigator, decides to track down his late wife’s killer.

He has short term memory loss. When one story takes some steps forward, the other tells the story in retrospect and reveals more details about the characters. Memento is among the best psychological thrillers Netflix.

Guy Pearce portrays the character of Leonard while Carrie-Anne Moss plays Natalie. Other actors and actresses in this film include Joe Pantoliano, Harriet Sansom Harris, Jorja Fox, Russ Fega, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Mark Boone Junior.

5. Possession

Release: 1981

1981 Country: France and West Germany

France and West Germany Runtime: 124 minutes

124 minutes Original screenplay: Andrzej Zulawski

Andrzej Zulawski Director: Andrzej Zulawski

During a secret business trip, Mark finds out that his wife is becoming increasingly restless in their marriage. When he goes back home, Anna asks for a divorce.

The pair goes through different emotions, and Mark is curious to know the reason why Anna wants to divorce him. He uses their infant son, Bob, to assess Anna’s mental state. He finds out that she has a lover named Heinrich.

Fate plays a hard trick on him when he meets Bob’s teacher, Helen, who is the spitting image of Anna but has an opposite temperament. He and Helen become an item, and his interaction with Anna becomes more violent and emotional.

Isabelle Adjani plays the dual role of Anna and Helen while Sam Neill acts as Mark.

4. Mulholland Drive

Release: 2001

2001 Country: France and United States of America

France and United States of America Runtime: 147 minutes

147 minutes Writer: David Lynch

David Lynch Director: David Lynch

David Lynch Rating: R (Contains some strong language and some strong sexual content)

A car accident along Mulholland Drive leaves a woman with amnesia. A youthful actress relocates to Hollywood in search of better opportunities only for her to be trapped in a murky conspiracy involving the lady with amnesia.

The two women become entangled in a psychotic illusion that involves a night club in Silencio, a blue box, and a director named Adam Kesher. The ladies are in for a ride of their lifetime.

Naomi Watts plays the dual role of Betty and Diane Selwyn, while Jeanne Bates features in the film as Irene. Some of the other cast members include Dan Birnbaum, Laura Harring, Robert Forster, and Brent Briscoe.

3. Oldboy

Release: 2003

2003 Country: South Korea

South Korea Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Writers: Garon Tsuchiya (story) and Nobuaki Minegishi (comic)

Garon Tsuchiya (story) and Nobuaki Minegishi (comic) Director: Chan-wook Park

Chan-wook Park Rating: R (Contains some intense violence and pervasive language)

In 1988, Oh Dae-Su, an obnoxious drunkard, gets kidnapped. He is imprisoned in a hotel room that does not have a window and is in a dilapidated state.

The people who are tasked with feeding and clothing him are ruthless. They sometimes sedate him to prevent suicide. During his dark days, the television in his cell keeps him company.

After 15 years in the hotel room, he is released and encouraged to track down the person who tormented him for all those years in just five days. Who caused him all that agony?

Some of the actors and actresses who star in this film are Min-Sik Choi, Ji-Tae Yoo, Hye-Jeong Kang, and Dal-Su Oh.

2. The Silence of the Lambs

Release: 1991

1991 Country: USA

USA Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Novel writer: Thomas Harris

Thomas Harris Screenplay: Ted Tally

Ted Tally Director: Jonathan Demme

Clarice Starling, an F.B.I. Cadet is determined to advance her career. She tries her best to hide the fact that she comes from West Virginia because if people discovered that, they would form the perception that she is White trash or backward.

She desires to work in the Behavioral Science Unit that is headed by Jack Crawford. During her time as a trainee, Crawford asks her to question an imprisoned serial killer psychiatrist named Dr. Hannibal.

She figures out that her task is to find Lecter’s brains to help them to unravel another serial murderer, Buffalo Bill. Bill has killed five young women by drowning them in natural water.

Jodie Foster plays Clarice Starling while Scott Glenn plays Jack Crawford. The film also features Kasi Lemmons, Anthony Heald, Don Brockett, Frankie Faison, among other cast members.

1. Se7en

Release: 1995

1995 Country: Unites States of America

Unites States of America Runtime: 127 minutes

127 minutes Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker

Andrew Kevin Walker Director: David Fincher

What is the best psychological thriller? Se7en is arguably the best. It is about two homicide detectives who are desperate to capture a serial killer who believes in killing to get pardon for the world’s ignorance of the seven deadly sins.

Somerset, one of the detectives, studies the seven deadly sins, to understand how the killer works. His partner, detective Mills, mocks him for his efforts.

Are you looking for the best psychological thrillers of all time to binge-watch over a weekend or holiday? We have you covered. You will enjoy the twists and turns in the story-lines of each of the movies above.

