Home | News | General | Amazing details about the BH90210 actor Ian Ziering: Love life, kids and more

Known for his roles in productions such as Beverly Hills,90210 and Sharknado, Ian Ziering was one of the top actors of the 1990s and early 2000s. Since then, he has gone off to become a husband and proud father.

Image: instagram.com, @ianziering

Source: Instagram

Here is all you need to know about the handsome BH90210 actor.

Profile summary

Name: Ian Andrew Ziering

Ian Andrew Ziering Date of birth: 30th March 1964

30th March 1964 Age: 55 years old

55 years old Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Judaism

Judaism Siblings: Jeff & Barry Ziering

Jeff & Barry Ziering Height: 6 ft (1.83 m)

6 ft (1.83 m) Weight: 77 kgs

77 kgs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Profession: Actor, Producer

Actor, Producer Net worth: $8 million

Background

Ian Ziering was born in Newark, New Jersey, to parents Micki and Paul Ziering. The star grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, with his two older brothers, Jeff and Barry.

After graduating from West Orange High School in 1982, he joined the William Paterson University of New Jersey (WPUNJ), where he later graduated with a BA in Dramatic Arts.

The star had an early start in the acting world. At 12 years old, he appeared in his first national commercial. Five years later, in 1981, he made his Broadway debut in the musical I Remember Mama.

Paul passed away in July 2008 at 87 years old. Before his death, Ian's father worked as an educator, saxophonist, and orchestra leader. His mother had passed away years before in 1998.

In 2004, the star began working part-time as a quality control specialist for the State of California Judicial system.

Ian Ziering age

How old is Ian Ziering? The New Jersey native was born on 30th March 1964. He is currently 54 years old and will celebrate his 55th birthday in a few weeks.

Image: instagram.com, @ianziering

Source: Instagram

Despite being in his mid-fifties, the star still looks quite young.

Ian Ziering net worth

Ian was in a lot of movies and series in the 1990s and early 2000s. Due to this, many fans wonder, 'How much is Ian Ziering worth?'.

As of 2020, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, has a net worth of $8 million. While most of his money has been from his job as an actor, Ziering also receives an income from appearances and brand endorsements.

Anyone who wishes to have him grace their event, they can hire the actor for about $15,000-$24,999. The star is also a businessman who has invested in health and beauty.

Ian Ziering spouse: Who is Ian Ziering's wife?

The actor and Erin Ludwig first went public with their relationship via Ian's Facebook account. On 3rd February 2010, the excited actor announced his engagement on the social media platform.

The couple started dating in September 2009 and had been together for about five months before their engagement.

Image: instagram.com, @ianziering

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds later got married on 28th May 2010. The star-studded ceremony was held at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California.

After almost nine years together, the couple has called it quits. Ian first announced their separation on his Instagram account. He claimed that hectic work schedules had caused them to drift apart.

Ian Ziering Instagram page has over 517,500 followers.

Days after his announcement, Ludwig filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution.

Quick facts about the former Ian Ziering wife, Erin Ludwig

She is an Ohio native

Erin was born on 11th February 1985 and is now 35 years old.

She attended the East Liverpool Junior/Senior High School, where she graduated in 2003. She later joined Youngstown State University, where she later graduated in 2007 as a trained nurse.

Image: instagram.com, @erinziering

Source: Instagram

After meeting and marrying Ziering, she is stopped working and transitioned into a stay-at-home mom to their two daughters.

In the wake of their divorce, her now-estranged husband demanded that she should get a job. Ludwig, on the other hand, claims that she makes a sustainable income as an influencer.

Erin ran the family blog 'At Home With The Zierings' (although it seems to have been taken down). She also runs Millenial Mamas with her friend, Veena Crownholm, and has a personal blog called Elevated by Erin.

Ludwig, however, is not Ian's first wife. He was previously married to model and actress Natalie Schieler.

The couple got married on 4th July 1997. They were together for almost five years before Ian filled for divorce from Nikki on 28th February 2002.

Image: instagram.com, @nikkiziering

Source: Instagram

The court papers cited irreconcilable differences. She has previously modeled for Playboy Magazine.

Ian Ziering kids

Despite Ian's and Erin's marital problems, the couple is trying to co-parent their two beautiful daughters together. Their daughters are

Mia Loren Ziering - She was born on 25th April 2011 at 10:09 p.m. The parents gave their firstborn daughter a name starting with an 'M' in honour of Ian’s late mother, Micki.

Mia is almost nine years old.

Image: instagram.com, @ianziering

Source: Instagram

Penna Mae Ziering - Both daughters celebrate their birthdays on the same day. Despite being born two years later in 2013, like Mia, Penna was also born on 25th April, and is currently almost seven years old.

According to their parents, their daughters' birth dates were totally unplanned. Mia was born a week late, and Penna was born a week early.

Due to this, both children were born on the same day, two years apart. Mia and Penna both have Instagram accounts that are run by their mother.

Ian Ziering movies and TV shows

The actor's most prominent role to date has to be playing Steve Sanders in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210.

Ian was one of the main characters, and for ten seasons from 1990 to 2000, he appeared in 292 episodes.

Some other movies and series he has featured in are:

Guiding Light (1987 - 1988) - He played Cameron Stewart for five episodes.

(1987 - 1988) - He played for five episodes. Melrose Place (1992) - While the show aired for seven seasons, Ian appeared in three episodes in 1992 as his 90210 character Steve Sanders.

(1992) - While the show aired for seven seasons, Ian appeared in three episodes in 1992 as his character The Legend of Prince Valiant (1992)

(1992) Subliminal Seduction (1996) - Darrin Danver

(1996) - Biker Mice from Mars (1993 - 1996) - He voiced the character, Vinnie in over 60 episodes.

He reprised this role again from 2006 -2007 for 29 episodes. In this version, the voiced multiple characters.

Image: instagram.com, @ianziering

Source: Instagram

Mighty Ducks (1996 -1997) - For 24 episodes, he was the voice of the character, Wildwing.

(1996 -1997) - For 24 episodes, he was the voice of the character, Godzilla: The Series (1998 - 2001) - Another animated series, he voiced the character Dr. Nick Tatopoulos for 40 episodes.

(1998 - 2001) - Another animated series, he voiced the character for 40 episodes. Son of the Beach (2002) - He played Harry Johnson for three episodes.

(2002) - He played for three episodes. Spider-Man (2003) - Ian voiced Harry Osborn for 13 episodes.

(2003) - Ian voiced for 13 episodes. Stripped Down (2006) - Francis

(2006) - Side Order of Life (2007) - He played the character, Brian Fowler in three episodes.

(2007) - He played the character, in three episodes. Lava Storm (2008) - John Wilson

(2008) - The Christmas Hope (2009) - Nathan Andrews

(2009) - McKenna Shoots for the Stars (2012) - Mr. Brooks

(2012) - Malibu Rescue (2019) - He played Gavin Cross / Mr. Cross in four episodes.

Image: instagram.com, @bh90210

Source: Instagram

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) - Hunter Shaw

(2019) - Swamp Thing (2019) - He played Daniel Cassidy / Blue Devil in this action-adventure series for seven episodes.

Sadly the series does not have a second season as it was cancelled five days after its debut.

BH90210 - A reboot of the original 90210 series, the actor plays himself in the show. The first season had only six episodes.

BH90210, like Swamp Thing, was also cancelled after its first season.

Ian Ziering Sharkanado

Other than the show Beverly Hills, 90210, Ian's role in the Sharknado films are some of his biggest parts to date.

He played the character Fin Shepard in all six movies. These are all Sharknado movies in order

2013 - Sharknado

2014 - Sharknado 2: The Second One

2015 - Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Image: instagram.com, @gazmo205

Source: Instagram

2016 - Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

2017 - Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

2018 - The Last Sharknado: It's About Time

In spite of his current marital woes and cancellation of his TV shows, Ian Ziering is still pushing on with life. He recently launched a new beauty business, Beauty Box, with co-star Tori Spelling.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...