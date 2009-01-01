Home | News | General | Amazing details about NFL broadcaster Joe Buck

Joe Buck is among the most famous names and faces in American sports broadcasting today. The Emmy Award-winning announcer has had quite a career.

Here is all you need to know about Joe's background, father, wife, children, and more.

Profile summary

Name: Joseph Francis Buck

Joseph Francis Buck Date of birth: 25th April 1969

25th April 1969 Age: 50 years old

50 years old Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Siblings: 2 brothers & 5 sisters

2 brothers & 5 sisters Spouse: Michelle Beisner-Buck

Michelle Beisner-Buck Height: 6 ft 1 inch

6 ft 1 inch Weight: 68 kgs

68 kgs Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Profession: Sportscaster, Author & TV Host

Sportscaster, Author & TV Host Net worth: $15 million

Who is Joe Buck?

Joe Buck is the lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ NFL, MLB and USGA coverage. He covers sports such as golf, American football and baseball.

The star was born in 1969 in St. Petersburg, Florida, but grew up in Clayton-Richmond Heights area, Missouri. He attended St. Louis Country Day School and later joined the Indiana University Bloomington.

Joe Buck father is the late legendary announcer, Jack Buck. Jack was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2011. Growing up, he wanted to be just like his father.

The two would travel all over the country, and he would watch his father announce games all the time. His first unofficial broadcasting opportunity was in 1987 when his father let him take over his seat at the Cardinals and the Mets at Shea Stadium.

Two years later in 1989, he began his broadcasting career.

He called play-by-play for the Louisville Redbirds of the American Association, a minor league affiliate of the Cardinals. He was also a reporter for ESPN’s coverage of the Triple-A All-Star Game.

From 1991 to 2007 he worked as a local radio and television announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals. In 1994 when he got a job at FOX and became the youngest person to announce NFL games.

Two years later, he again, was the youngest play-by-play announcer to call a World Series. He still holds this title to date. The star has won the Emmy Outstanding Sports Personality - Play-By-Play award seven times in his career.

His father passed away on 18th June 2002 in the Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 77-years-old.

Joe Buck age

The sportscaster is currently 50 years old. He will celebrate his 51st birthday come 25th April 2020.

Joe Buck net worth

Apart from athletes, sportscasters and coaches are some of the highest-paid people in sports today. In 2020, Tony Romo is set to become the highest-paid sportscaster with an ESPN deal that is expected to pay him $10 million to $14 million per annum.

As for Joe, his estimated net worth is about $15 million. He makes about $300,000 for calling NFL games.

The broadcaster also works as a brand endorser for companies such as Holiday Inn, Budweiser and National Car Rental. In a given year, Joe Buck salary is about $6 million.

Joe buck wife

Joe Buck and his wife Michelle Beisner-Buck were first introduced to each other by mutual friend Rich Eisen. While the two had known about each other through reporting and broadcasting, their paths had never crossed.

Buck made the first move when he approached Eisen and asked for Michelle's number. At first, Beisner was not impressed.

She was living with her boyfriend and had always assumed that Buck was a smug and arrogant man. Despite her initial dislike of him, after Rich introduced them, she quickly realized that his TV persona was quite different from who he actually was.

Shortly thereafter, Michelle broke up with her then-boyfriend and started going out with Joe. The couple got engaged in August 2013 after less than a year of dating.

The lovebirds tied the knot the next year on 12th April 2014 at a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Michelle moved from Los Angeles to live with her husband in their two-storey mansion in St Louis, Missouri.

Their wedding was Michelle's first and Joe's second marriage. The star had been previously married to former NFL cheerleader, Ann Buck.

Ann and Joe were married for 18 years before they separated in 2011. Ann has since moved on and is now married to Scott Kitchel.

Quick facts about Michelle Beisner Buck

She was born on 15th October 1976 in Denver, Colorado.

She attended Green Mountain High School and later joined the Metropolitan State University.

Michelle graduated from university in 2005 with a Bachelors in Communication.

From 1997 to 2003, Beisner was a cheerleader in The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. She was the captain of this team for six years.

She is a trained actor and dancer

Joe Buck kids

Buck and Beiner have two sons together. The twins, Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew, were born on 26th April 2018, a day after their father's 49th birthday.

While the twins are Michelle's first kids, they are Buck's third and fourth children. The star has two older daughters from his previous marriage to Ann.

Joe Buck daughters Natalie and Trudy, maintain a great relationship with their dad and step-mother and brothers.

Trudy Buck studies film at USC and is friends with Olivia Jade. The two were roommates before Olivia's college scandal news broke.

Natalie studied Telecommunications Engineering at Indiana University.

Why do people hate Joe Buck?

TV personalities, more often than not, experience hate from fans for numerous reasons. Joe buck has not escaped this scrutiny and loathing from sports fans.

In 2011, a website named him number four on their list of 'The worst announcers in NFL history'. This begs the question, why do football and sports fans hate Joe Buck so much?

Fans believe that he is biased when it comes to certain players and teams

Sports announcers are supposed to be unbiased when they are working. This means that they do not outrightly show support or dislike for any teams while broadcasting.

However, Joe has been accused several times of showing favouritism to specific players and teams. The loathing is so much that in 2017, fans of the Green Bay Packers started a petition that sought to have Buck and his friend Troy Aikman, banned from announcing/commentating on the game.

Fans believed that the two announces were always quite negative about their team. The petition received over 29,000 signatures.

They say that he is boring

It is the announcer's job to make sure that a game, no matter how slow, can be seen as interesting. They use their commentary to help liven up games, celebrate scores, and more.

However, many say that while Buck has an incredible voice, he relies on it too much. Unlike other broadcasters, he does not use intonations where appropriate or show any emotion during critical moments during plays.

Nepotism

Joe's father, Jack was a great sports announcer, and some believe that were it not for Jack, his son would not be where he is today.

They do not believe that he is talented enough to have made it this far by himself.

Joe Buck hair transplant issues

Joe Buck hair has always been a source of insecurity to him. Since he was on TV a lot - a medium, according to him, that values looks over talent and skill - he felt that he needed to always look his best.

I would tell myself I needed to look younger; I needed to have thicker hair, I don’t want to look older than I am. I was worried that if I lost my hair, I would lose my job.

In 1993, he had his first-ever hair transplant, and from then on, he became addicted to the procedure. Whenever his work schedule allowed it, the star would always fly to New York to get the transplant done again.

However, in 2011, things took a turn. Joe woke up from his eighth hair replacement procedure, unable to talk.

No one could figure out why a simple routine procedure that he had been undergoing for years would suddenly affect his vocal cords. Doctors suspected that a cuff used in the theater to protect him could have moved and hit a nerve in his neck.

The sportscaster, worried about his voice and loss of his job, sought help from Dr. Bruce H. Haughey, a voice specialist at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis. The doctor informed him that his voice might never recover.

Embarrassed about the reason why he could not speak, he lied to his friends, co-workers and bosses that a virus had affected the laryngeal nerve of his left vocal cord.

Help eventually came in the form of Harvard professor and director of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Center for Laryngeal Surgery and Voice Rehabilitation, doctor Steven Zeitels.

Steven worked with Buck for the best part of 2019. He would give him filler injections in his neck and advise him to speak more in order to strengthen his vocal cords.

Since getting his voice back, the sportscaster has not done any more cosmetic procedures to his hair. The story about his hair issues and more can be found in his 2016 book, Lucky B*stard: My Life, My Dad, and the Things I'm Not Allowed to Say on TV.

Despite all the hate that he receives from sports fans, Joe Buck continues to thrive in his chosen profession. He also seems to have a great personal life. He is married to a beautiful woman, has raised two beautiful daughters and is now raising two adorable sons.

