Home | News | General | Who is Kidada Jones? A look into her parents, siblings, and relationship with Tupac

Kidada Jones is a successful American woman who has worked with high profile names in the fashion industry. She is known for being the late Tupac’s girlfriend, but is there more to her? What does Kidada Jones do? Here are all the details about her family life and career.

Image: twitter.com, @GetReadytoRise

Source: Twitter

The designer has a line called Kidada for Disney Couture and occasionally works as a design consultant for the Walt Disney Company.

Profile summary

Full name: Kidada Ann Jones

Kidada Ann Jones Date of birth: March 22, 1974

March 22, 1974 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S

Los Angeles, California, U.S Kidada Jones age: 45

45 Nationality: American

American Occupation: Model, actress, and fashion designer

Background

Jones was born in Bel-Air, California to an actress mother and record producer father. She is the first of the late Peggy Lipton children with Quincy Jones. Her mother was Jewish and her father is African-American. Both her parents were very talented and famous in Hollywood.

Kidada developed a love for fashion at a tender age and pursued her dreams. She attended the Fashion Institute for Designing and Merchandising in Los Angeles. After her education, at the age of 19, she worked with the famous designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Kidada Jones siblings

Peggy Lipton daughter was not the only child in her talented family. Her only biological sibling is Rashida Jones. From her father's marriages, she has a half-brother Quincy and half-sisters Jolie Levine, Rachel, Martina, and Kenya Kinski-Jones.

Kenya, the last of Quincy Jones daughters, was born by German actress Nastassja Kinski. She is a popular model who has walked the runway for Chanel and has been featured in campaigns for Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein.

Quincy Jones III is a Swedish-American author, song and film producer. His sister Martina Jones is also talented in modeling and has worked with different brands to date. Their mother is Swedish actress Ulla Anderson.

These siblings clearly have the same interests when it comes to their career choices. While Peggy Lipton daughters have followed in her footsteps in the acting industry, Jones’ son takes after him in the music industry.

Kidada Jones and Tupac

After her 2 year relationship with the famous rapper and actor LL Cool J, she started dating Tupac Shakur. Although it was short-lived, Kidada Jones Tupac relationship was so intense that the rapper spoke about marrying her.

In a newspaper article, Tupac criticized Quincy Jones over his decision to marry white women. So, when Tupac met Kidada for the first time at a club a few months later, she refused to talk to him. Eventually, Tupac asked her for forgiveness and that’s when their love story began.

Barely 5 months after they started dating, Tupac was shot at a traffic light stop in Las Vegas. He was hit twice in the chest, once in the hand and once in the pelvis. He was rushed to a hospital and put on life support but 6 days later, he passed on.

During his stay at the hospital, the rapper regained consciousness once. He responded to Kidada’s assurance that she loved him. Soon after, he convulsed and slipped into a comma. His mother asked the doctors to take him off life support.

Tupac’s death took a huge toll on Kidada. In her father’s autobiography, she said that the rapper was the love of her life. Kidada Jones Tupac tattoo that she got 3 days after his death was a reminder of her love for the rapper.

Image: instagram.com, @cultchacontent

Source: Instagram

Career

Rashida Jones sister is very enthusiastic about her work. The result of this is an illustrious career that saw her work for notable celebrities like Michael Jackson and Snoop Dog.

Acting

It is no doubt that she is a talented actor. Her debut film was The Faculty (1998) in which she played Venus. She was also part of the cast in Black and White (1999) and Thicker than Water (1999).

In 2000 she played the role of Aloha in the movie Intern. Her last appearance in a film was in 2004 when she played Gordon’s sister in Proud. Since then, she has featured in several documentaries about her life as Quincy's daughter and Tupac’s girlfriend.

She has featured in four documentaries to date: Listen Up: The Lives of Quincy Jones, Biggie and Tupac, Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders, Who Do You Think You Are? and Quincy.

Modeling

Kidada’s modeling career began at the young age of 19 when she was recruited by Tommy Hilfiger. For 8 years, she was the company’s muse for a very successful ad campaign.

Her natural talent and beauty were acknowledged by many when she appeared on the covers of celebrity magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Vogue.

Fashion design

Kidada captured the industry’s attention when she designed an Alice in Wonderland t-shirt for her friend to wear to the Coachella festival. However, her big break came in 1995 when she styled Michael Jackson for the cover of Vibe magazine.

Since then, she worked with big names in the industry including Snoop Dog whose clothing line she designed for about 3 years.

In 2005, she started her own line, Kidada for Disney Couture for the Walt Disney company. It was a jewelry line featuring some of the franchise’s most popular cartoon characters. Today, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jones’ net worth to be $3 million.

Kidada Jones may be out of the limelight at the moment, but this does not take away from her achievements. She goes down in history as a talented African American woman who has made a tangible contribution to the fashion industry.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...