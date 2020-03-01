Home | News | General | Militants kill UN peacekeeper in CAR
APC CRISIS: Oshiomhole survives

Militants kill UN peacekeeper in CAR



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Militants kill UN peacekeeper in CAR
United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers in Africa

The United Nations says one of its peacekeepers has been killed in the Central African Republic (CAR).

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. Mission in the country said the victim, from Burundi, was killed while trying to stop an attack by armed militants.

It stated that rebel fighters known as the anti-Balaka launched the attack on the town of Grimari located in the city of Bambarim in Ouaka prefecture.

Mankeur Ndiaye, who heads the UN peacekeeping mission, flayed the attack carried out on U.N. peacekeepers and the city.

He emphasised that any attack on a U.N. peacekeeper could be considered a war crime.

Panic reportedly ensued in the town after they opened fire on the homes of the mayor and sub-prefect, according to the UN.

It stated that peacekeepers from the UN Mission immediately intervened in a bid to stop the assault, in line with its mandate to protect civilians.

“One of them was fatally injured by the Anti-Balaka, who deliberately opened fire on the peacekeepers”, the mission said.

The statement quoted Ndiaye as calling for the leader of the armed group, Dimitri Ayoloma, and his accomplices to be made to account for their actions.

“This attack on the city of Grimari and the peacekeepers is unacceptable and constitutes a serious crime under the jurisdiction of national and international courts.

“The leader of these armed elements, Dimitri Ayoloma, as well as all the perpetrators and accomplices of the attack will have to answer for their actions before the courts,” he said.

Ndiaye added that any attack targeting the life of a peacekeeper was liable to both national and international prosecution.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 160