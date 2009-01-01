Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third case of coronavirus in Lagos

- Nigeria has recorded its third case of coronavirus in Lagos

- The commissioner for health in Lagos made the disclosure on Tuesday, March 17

- The latest case is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the UK to Lagos on Friday, March 13

Nigeria has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries.

The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.

According to the health commissioner, the patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the United Kingdom to Lagos on Friday, March 13.

She reportedly observed self-isolation upon her return, developed symptoms and has been tested positive.

Lagos health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, confirms third Covid-19 case in Lagos, Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Abayomi said the patient is now in isolation and receiving care at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The commissioner noted that tracing of all passengers and all those who may have come in contact with the latest case has commenced.

Legit.ng notes that the latest Covid-19 case is not connected with the index case, an Italian, and the second case, a Nigerian who had contact with the Italian.

In a similar report, a young Nigerian lady, Ayishat Akanbi, has confirmed the death of her cousin, who is a medical doctor.

Ayishat said her cousin died in London after suffering from the effect of the virus that has affected over 120,000 and caused thousands of deaths across the world.

"My cousin who is a doctor and in her early 30s died of coronavirus this morning for anyone irresponsible enough to think black people are immune," she said with many of her followers asking her to remain strong and praying for the dead.

Baba NostraAdeptus, one of those who consoled Ayishat, said he had been screaming since the day it was claimed that it was only the elderly and those with other ailments that could have a fatal effect of the disease.

Legit.ng earlier reported that experts had expressed worry that there could be spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria in the next two weeks.

The experts insisted that it is inevitable to prevent the disease since Nigeria has been identified as one of the 13 countries in Africa at a high risk of being overwhelmed by the virus due to weak health sector.

The index case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Nigeria, a 44-year-old Italian, on Thursday, March 12, completed the 14-day isolation recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In another related report, an 86-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife have died after living together for 60 years. Their love remained strong even at the point of their demise.

The duo died after battling with coronavirus, the pandemic that is spreading across the world.

