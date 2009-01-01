Home | News | General | Coronavirus: See what Super Eagles players did with tissue paper while in quarantine (video)

- Super Eagles players seem to be united despite the rampaging coronavirus

- The Nigerian stars took time out to pass a message on how to prevent contact with the dreaded disease

- Major football competitions around the world have been suspended indefinitely

Super Eagles stars have, in a unique fashion, subtly passed their message on how to avoid contact with the rampaging novel coronavirus which has so far killed over 7,000 people across the globe.

With the pandemic spreading across the world most especially Europe, top professional leagues across the continent have been suspended while players are ordered to self-quarantine.

Panic buyers are snatching up every tissue paper from all stores across the globe in bid to protect themselves.

Nigerian stars took time to challenge themselves as they juggled the 'precious item' in style and pass to another tagging it #StayHomeChallenge.

In the video, Lille forward Victor Osimhen was seen juggling a roll of tissue paper with a caption “thank you for the challenge @shehu.official (referring to his national team-mate Shehu Abdullahi)."

Then it was John Ogu’s turn before Maccabi tel Aviv star Chikeluba Ofoedu. Others that took up, the challenge include Samuel Chukwueze of Villareal, Tijani Samson, Simon Moses, Mikel Agu, Dele Alampasu, Abduljeleel Ajagun, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi and Edomwonyi Bright.

The Eagles were billed to play an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in March before it was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Super Eagles coach Gernor Rohr had made public his team for the encounter before the official suspension by the football body.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) who are in charge of all football activities in the continent made this known in a letter sent to all members on Friday, March 13.

Nigeria finished as third best in the 2019 edition after losing the semifinal game against Algeria who eventually won the tournament.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mason Mount was seen playing football with his ‘best mate’ Declan Rice despite orders that all Chelsea players should self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Mirror reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder has ignored advice to stay at home even as government orders anyone who has come in contact with an infected person to stay at home.

All players of the Stamford Bridge side were sent home from training when it was confirmed that Hudson-Odoi was carrying the virus.

However on Sunday, Mount was seen engaging in a 5-a-side game with his friend Rice at the Trent Park Football Centre near Barnet.

