Like father, like son: Meet Obafemi Martins' boy who has thunderous shot like his dad (see video)

- Obafemi Martins is one of the Nigerian football stars whose children are towing their path

- The 35-year-old made an impact while playing for Inter Milan during his five-year reign at the club

- Martins son, Kevin, is already showing signs of greatness after playing for Italy U15 national team

Kevin Maussi Martins is the son of Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins and he is already making waves in the top five European Leagues.

The youngster is currently on the register of Inter Milan U15 team and has also played for the Italian underage team.

Reports claim he has already scored one goal in three appearances for the Azzurri cadet team having made his debut with them last November.

He has also represented AC Milan youth team before joining a rival team after impressing at the San Siro outfit.

The centre forward takes after his father who scored 19 goals in 42 matches for the Nigerian national team.

Although he might not follow his father's footsteps in playing for the Super Eagles as he holds Italian citizenship.

But if the Nigeria Football Federation move to invite him for the national team, he might have a chance of mind.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Martins last played for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in 2018 - though, never really announced his retirement.

The former Nigerian striker won a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italia trophies during his five-year reign at the club.

Martins also won the EFL Cup with English club side Birmingham City at the end of 2010-11 season.

He further clinched silverware in Russia, the United States and China before eventually wrapping up his close to two decades career.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo retired from active football in 2012 and the 43-year-old left a legacy on the pitch to carry on with his good works.

The former Arsenal forward won everything a footballer could dream of with the exclusion of the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations' titles.

Apart from winning laurels, the two-time African Footballer of the Year (1996 and 1999) would be delighted to see his son Sean take over from him.

