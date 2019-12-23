Home | News | General | After Lagos, Sokoto bans Okada and Napep as commercial cyclists comply with new rules

- Sokoto government has placed a ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state

- The ban, according to government, was crucial towards curbing ''armed robbery and other crimes'' prevalent in the state

- Commercial cyclists are fully complying with the new law which also ''shuts down businesses for the day from 11 pm to 6 am''

The ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Sokoto is taking a full effect as the metropolis of the state is free of cyclists since Governor Aminu Tambuwal-led government announced the decision.

According to Vanguard, commercial motorcycle riders known as okada are in full compliance with the new transport rule.

Legit.ng gathers that police and other state government law enforcement agencies are helping to enforce the law which also ''shuts down businesses for the day from 11 pm to 6 am'' every day.

Sokoto government, in a statement by the assistant superintendent of police Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar, banned the commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The government maintained the ban is part of measure to curb the prevailing "armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities."

In the same vein, the vendors and shop owners across the state are mandated to follow the new rule which limits their operation between 6 am and 11 pm.

"I heard about the ban on radio and I am not ready to be the first victim, you know how our police behave, they will want to use people as a scapegoat on day one of this new law," one of the barmen reacted to the new law.

