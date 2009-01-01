Home | News | General | Highlights from Maltina school games that will ignite your hope for future of sports in Nigeria

The Maltina School Games, the Maltina sponsored track and field school sports campaign that has inspired secondary school students across Nigeria, ended its National Finals on a high note last week.

Student-athletes from Lagos, Anambra, Kano and Abuja came together to compete in the National Finals of the Maltina School Games, but Maltina also created opportunities where the athletes bonded, laughed, and shared happiness together.

Here are four highlights from the Maltina School Games National Finals to ignite your hope for the future of sports in Nigeria:

1. Seye Ogunlewe inspiring younger athletes:

Seye Ogunlewe, iconic Nigerian track and field sprinter, was present at the Maltina School Games National Finals, awarding Adeleye Ifeoluwa, of Babinton Macaulay Jnr School Lagos, the gold medal in the 200M Junior Girls race. During the National Finals, he gave an inspirational speech to the young student-athletes, motivating them to train harder, and develop a love for sports, especially in track and field. Awarding the winners of the race, he reflected on the hope that the Maltina School Games presents for Nigeria.

2. Notable figures gracing the Maltina school games national finals:

Notable figures took time out of their busy schedules to cheer on the young athletes at the National Finals. Dr Ademola Are, the Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Dario Jacob Olutayo, the Olasole of Lasole, Mrs Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), Mr Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, all joined the cheering parents and supporters at the bleachers and took in the races. They were all present to witness an important first step to discovering the next generation of world-class student-athletes in Nigeria.

3. Maltina gifts 44 brand new laptops to medal-winning student-athletes:

As committed to academic excellence as it is to sporting prowess, Maltina hosted its athletes at the Maltina School Games Gala Night after the National Finals. The students were entertained by special guests and honoured for their successes in the competition. Medal-winning students were awarded brand new laptops thanks to Maltina. Hosted by notable comedian, Ajebo, the students, their teachers, and even their parents had the opportunity to destress and share happiness together, and celebrate a successful maiden edition of the Maltina School Games.

4. Mayorkun, Teni the Entertainer and Fireboy DML entertaining audiences:

The Maltina School Games was not just about sports, but also about sharing happiness, which is Maltina’s brand essence. Present to thrill the crowd and to ramp up the student-athletes’ energy while competing were notable Nigerian artists, including Teni the Entertainer, Mayorkun, and Fireboy DML.

Kennie Kadiri, portfolio manager - non-alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, commented: “Maltina is honoured to be a brand that supports the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports. Through the Maltina School Games, we have been able to work with the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF) to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children.”

Lagos state emerged victorious as the Overall Best State (OBS), with over 21 gold medals winning N5million naira for the development of their school’s sporting facilities thanks to Maltina. A young girl from Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School, Ojo Joy, claimed the Overall Best Athlete Award (OBA), with 3 gold medals in 100M, 200M, and 4x100M, winning a N1.5million naira education grant paid forward to any university of her choice.

Elohor Olumide-Awe, the senior brand manager, Maltina, gave a speech at the end of the event said: "Maltina is glad to have provided a platform for a renewed hope for the future of sports in Nigeria. On behalf of Nigerian Breweries Plc. and Maltina, I sincerely congratulate all the winning athletes, schools and states present here today.”

