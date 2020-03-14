Home | News | General | Actress Kate Henshaw wins award in South Africa as best actress in a supporting role at Rapid Lion 2020

- Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has been recognized for her talent in South Africa

- The movie star won an award as best actress in a supporting role for the movie The Ghost and The House of Truth at Rapid Lion 2020

- An excited Henshaw shared the news on Instagram and was congratulated by fans

Super talented Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has scored another major award to her credit following her outstanding performance in The Ghost and The House of Truth.

The movie star won an award for the best actress in a supporting role for her performance in the movie The Ghost and The House of Truth, at Rapid Lion in South Africa.

An excited Kate Henshaw shared the news with her fans and followers on photo sharing app, Instagram.

According to the actress, she won the award on Saturday, March 14. She expressed gratitude for the development and noted that it is a honor to have her work judged by a competent jury.

Ramsey Nouah pens note of appreciation as his directorial debut Living in Bondage bags 7 awards at AMVCA

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Henshaw said: “I am beyond happy to have won this award on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 all the way in South Africa and have my work judged by a competent jury”

The energetic movie star also appreciated the entire cast and crew of the movie.

See the post shared by the actress below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Some of her fans and colleagues also congratulated her. Read some comments below:

acupofkhafi: "Congratulations!! You were incredible in this film I absolutely loved it!"

michelledede: "Stainlessssse Congratulations the great!"

officialcynthiara220: "My queen of all times . original melanin queen.kudos and many more amazing awards in future"

pemisire2015: "Congratulations! I said it earlier; you deserve any or all the good things that come to you to the glory of God. Enjoy your lifting"

AMVCA 2020: Actor Funny Bone dedicates award to late mum as he shares a photo of her name tattooed on his wrist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kate Henshaw narrated the story of how she scraped a lady's car. The actress revealed that she had scratched a lady's car because there was not enough room for her to manoeuvre. Henshaw expressed remorse, saying that she wishes she could apologise to the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Omotola Jalade vs Genevieve Nnaji: who is a better actress? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...