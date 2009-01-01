Home | News | General | Abule-Ado explosion: Gbajabiamila reacts, says Nigerians have lesson to learn

- The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, March 16, visited the site of Lagos explosion

- A gas explosion that occurred on Sunday, March 15, killed sent some residents of Lagos to their early grave

- Gbajabiamila said the Lagos explosion is a great lesson for all Nigerians

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has reacted to the Abule-Ado explosion in Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

Channels TV reports that Gbajabiamila who visited the site of the explosion on Monday, March 16, said the tragic incident is a lesson that everyone must learn from.

Legit.ng gathered that the speaker while receiving a briefing by the relevant authorities said: “I can assure you that an unfortunate incident of this nature is a lesson to all of us, and we must learn from it.

While paying tributes to victims of the disaster, Gbajabiamila assured that the government would not abandon the families of the victims.

President Buhari, Gbajabiamila hold closed-door meeting in Abuja

The speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He also eulogised the principal of Bethlehem Girls High School, Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, who died while rescuing her students from the fire.

The general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyitolu, was on ground to receive the speaker’s delegation and showed them the devastation of the explosion left in its wake.

Osanyitolu said all emergency responders including the federal and state agencies have been working together to salvage the situation since the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state expressed surprise at the level of destruction caused by the Abule Ado explosion in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

It was reported that the governor on Monday, March 16, during an assessment of the scene of the explosion said he had never seen anything like the Abule Ado explosion before.

He stated that the scene of the explosion looked like a war zone.

The governor who was at the scene along with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the magnitude of the explosion was huge.

